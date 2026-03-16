Why Utah football remains in the mix for one of Alabama's top high school wide receiver recruits

When it comes to high school recruiting, the Utah football program's net is typically casted all over the western and central regions of the continental United States.

The trails connecting Washington to Texas are where the Utes find a majority of their talent (outside of the transfer portal), with their in-state connections playing the most important role in filling out the edges of their roster on a year-to-year basis.

When it comes to the eastern and southern parts of the union, though, Utah's brand isn't as well-known among 18- and 19-year-old prospects. Because as consistent and successful as the Utes have been over the past 20 years, the name cache of an SEC powerhouse is going to resonate more with kids from Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas, than a school thousands of miles away in Salt Lake City does.

However, the right relationships can help build bridges in those areas of the country.

In the case of 2027 recruit and Alabama native Darion Moseley, he probably wouldn't have Utah on his radar if it wasn't for Chad Bumphis, the Utes' first-year wide receivers coach who initially recruited Moseley during his time at Mississippi State.

"I honestly didn’t know much about the program honestly growing up in the South," Moseley told Utah Utes on SI via text message. "Once coach Bumphis got hired there and once he offered me he told me that he wanted to coach me and I believe and trust in him because his work is credible."

Bumphis' football résumé is nothing to overlook; as a coach, he tutored a couple of all-conference wide receivers in Kevin Coleman Jr. (2024) and Brenen Thompson (2025) during his time in Starkville. As a player, he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards in three out of his four seasons (2009-12) with the team, and holds the school record for receiving touchdowns (24), ranks second in career receiving yards (2,270) and second in receptions (159). Bumphis has a couple of NFL years under his belt as well.

Perhaps almost as important (at least to Utah fans): Bumphis isn't necessarily an outsider to the Utes. He was on the coaching staff in 2018 and coached the team's wide receivers in 2021, aiding in the development of future NFL wideout Devaughn Vele during the Utes' golden era as a member of the Pac-12.

Time will tell whether Moseley adds his name to the list of talented receivers to come through Bumphis' doors. He's set to chose among his six finalists — Missouri, Louisville, Washington, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Utah — on April 3.

What is certain is that things between Utah and Moseley have moved fast over the past month or so, with the Utes extending an offer in early February and Moseley setting a visit date to check out the campus in June.

"The Utes are building something special," Moseley said. "Coach Bumphis has been recruiting me since the beginning so he has stayed diligent through my process and even through his career previously coming from Mississippi State where he first offered me. The community is all about Utah football. They are all about the program so I know I will be supported throughout my career."

Moseley has drawn interest from power conference programs around the country as a three-star and the No. 120-ranked wide receiver prospect in 247Sports ' 2027 recruiting rankings. In addition to his top six choices, his offer sheet includes Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

"My most important thing about the school I will be committing to is that first the coach that I will be under knows my goals and plans and will help me get there," Moseley said. "I want to be the next level receiver past college ball."

Before he looks ahead to playing on Saturdays, Moseley and his high school teammates have a standard to uphold at Thompson High School. The Warriors have won six of the past seven Alabama state 7A titles under head coach Mark Freeman, and will go into the 2026 season looking for their third consecutive championship after beating Opelika High School, 48-10, this past year.

Moseley saw his recruitment blow up during his junior season, in which he led the state's 7A division with 1,128 receiving yards and hauled in seven touchdowns on 68 receptions. His speed stood out above all his attributes, though he also credited his growing IQ of the game with regard to finding open areas in the defense.

"I think my mind of the game has expanded being a three-year starter," Moseley said. "I’ve seen the best competition in Alabama so I know how to read some of the best defenses and win matchups with it being zone or man, with me being able to trust my skillset and know what I’m doing."

Moseley is ranked as the No. 34 overall recruit in Alabama, though only four other players at his position check in above him on 247Sports' list of the state's top wide receiver prospects.

What Moseley's Commitment Could Mean for Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class

Utah heads into the spring looking to build a solid foundation for its 2027 recruiting class. Currently, three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks is the the Utes' lone commit for 2027, and it's not even a foregone conclusion that he signs with the team during signing day.

That said, securing Moseley's commitment and signature would go a long way in building the Utes' future wide receiver corps. Utah didn't land a wide receiver commit in its 2026 class, and with Kyri Shoels, Larry Simmons and Tobias Merriweather — three players who could play impactful roles in the passing game in 2026 — set to graduate after next season, the Utes could benefit from adding some youthful talent to the position group for 2027 and beyond.