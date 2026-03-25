Morgan Scalley provides update on Utah football spring game plans

Utah football appears to be joining the list of programs punting on a spring game.

Head coach Morgan Scalley said Tuesday after practice that the Utes won't be putting on a spring game, and will instead host a "fan day" to give fans an opportunity to meet some of the new players on the team.

"We've got enough new in the system that I really want to take advantage of that 15 practice [limit]," Scalley said. "But we are going to open things up. We've already opened things up more [to the media], and also going to do that to our fans little bit."

According to Scalley, Utah is set to host the "fan day" on April 18. The school has not announced its official plans or itinerary for the event.

The Utes held an annual spring game for several years, with its proceeds benefiting the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship, which honored former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. The scrimmage pitted the offense and defense against one another using a specialized scoring system, though it was largely a way for fans to see the team in action for the first time before the regular season.

How Utah plans to introduce fans to the 2026 roster remains to be seen.

On the position group that's exceeded expectations so far

"I would say offensive line. Jordan [Gross] has done a heck of a job — him and [offensive line assistant] Alex Gerke — with that crew."

"Obviously you're replacing some dudes, and so when you put on the film, particularly when pads come on and you see some of the things that we saw yesterday — that was very pleasing. So, we're excited for that group."

On Braden Pegan

"He understands what Coach McGiven is asking of him. He also brings an aspect of leadership, which he was voted to leadership council. So that's one of those dudes that you wish you had 20 of them."

"He's such a good kid, smart football player, athletic, can jump out of the gym. We're excited to have him."

On his relationship with Kyle Whittingham

"I have a great relationship with Kyle Whittingham, and honestly, I love him. I wish him and that program nothing but success. But my focus is on our program."

"There has been a lot of focus on [his exit from Utah] and I understand the why, but, man, do we have an incredible team right here and an amazing opportunity, and I devote all my time and energy to those guys."

On Utah's tight end position

"Noah Bennee's doing some really good things. I would say, probably a surprise right now is Kana'i Lopes. He had his wisdom teeth taken out, so he's not able to say much, but he's showing some really good athleticism, and he did a good job in the weight room of putting on weight."

"That's something that we struggled with at the linebacker position with him. So, he's finally catching on to what that's going to do for him, and I think you're going to see some good things out of him this year."

On Utah's offensive philosophy

"I want us to be efficient. I want us to be innovative, and I want us to stress the defense and whatever that looks like. We've got some really good wide receivers, and so we're going to utilize them. We've also got some very, very physical football players. You take a look at the Rhino position with Sione [Motuapuaka] and Semi [Taulanga]; if we're not taking advantage of those guys and running some power run game, then we got to do what's best for Utah football."

"I have never said that I wanted to be pass happy. I want to dominate the line of scrimmage. I want to be innovative, and I want to stress defensive coordinators."