Nate Johnson returns to Utah after a year with SEC team
Nate Johnson’s return to the Utah Utes marks a significant reunion for the versatile quarterback, who spent the past season at Vanderbilt. Johnson’s decision to rejoin Utah adds depth to the quarterback room and offers new offensive coordinator Jason Beck an intriguing weapon to incorporate into his system.
Johnson’s time at Vanderbilt was limited but highlighted his athleticism. In 22 snaps at quarterback and three as a wide receiver or running back, he totaled 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, alongside 12 passing yards. Although his opportunities were sparse, Johnson’s dual-threat capabilities were evident. His skill set aligns with Beck’s offensive philosophy, which often utilizes players in multiple roles.
Before transferring to Vanderbilt, Johnson had a brief but impactful stint with Utah in 2023. He started three games and appeared in three others, finishing the season with 499 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and 235 rushing yards with four scores. His performance showcased his potential as both a passer and a runner, reinforcing his reputation as a dynamic playmaker.
Johnson’s versatility dates back to his high school days at Clovis High School in California, where he was a four-star recruit and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. His high school career was marked by impressive statistics—1,672 passing yards and 812 rushing yards in his senior year alone. Additionally, his track and field success, including winning a central section championship in the 100-meter dash, underscores his elite athleticism.
At Utah, Johnson joins a competitive quarterback room featuring Devon Dampier, Isaac Wilson, Brendan Zurbrugg, Jamarian Ficklin, and Wyatt Becker. His ability to play multiple positions could provide Utah with creative offensive options, much like his initial stint with the program in 2022, where he contributed as a quarterback, receiver, and runner.
Ultimately, Johnson’s return adds another layer of excitement to Utah’s offense. His speed, athleticism, and experience make him a valuable asset as the Utes look to enhance their offensive versatility and depth heading into the upcoming season.