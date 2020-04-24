NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

For the most part, the opening round of the NFL draft was awesome to watch because it returned some sort of sports normalcy to our lives.

But it was also boring with very few trades and no real eye-popping picks, unless you count the Raiders taking cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 pick despite him having a second-third round grade on him.

The draft will now continue on Friday at 5 p.m. MST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 10 a.m. MST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Follow along below for instant analysis and grades on each pick of the second and third rounds.

With that being said, there are potentially six Utes taken on day two of the draft; cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive end Bradlee Anae, running back Zack Moss, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and safeties Terrell Burgess and Julian Blackmon.

Johnson is almost guaranteed to be taken in the second round as one of, if not the best cornerback available. Anae is also a safe pick to go in the third round as one fo the top defensive ends in the class.

Depending on which mock draft you view, Moss, Blackmon, Burgess and Fotu are all predicted as being taken. If there is a run on safeties and running backs early in the second round — which is likely, look for the safeties and Moss to be taken in the third round.

Fotu is the wildcard who possesses a ton of potential but is still raw — although he might have the highest ceiling of any Ute. He could easily be gone in the third round or available heading into the fifth.

Regardless, Friday evening is shaping up to a great day for Utah football so follow along for instant analysis of each pick in the second and third round.