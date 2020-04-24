AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Ryan Kostecka

For the most part, the opening round of the NFL draft was awesome to watch because it returned some sort of sports normalcy to our lives. 

But it was also boring with very few trades and no real eye-popping picks, unless you count the Raiders taking cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 pick despite him having a second-third round grade on him.

The draft will now continue on Friday at 5 p.m. MST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 10 a.m. MST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Follow along below for instant analysis and grades on each pick of the second and third rounds.

With that being said, there are potentially six Utes taken on day two of the draft; cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive end Bradlee Anae, running back Zack Moss, defensive tackle Leki Fotu and safeties Terrell Burgess and Julian Blackmon.

Johnson is almost guaranteed to be taken in the second round as one of, if not the best cornerback available. Anae is also a safe pick to go in the third round as one fo the top defensive ends in the class.

Depending on which mock draft you view, Moss, Blackmon, Burgess and Fotu are all predicted as being taken. If there is a run on safeties and running backs early in the second round — which is likely, look for the safeties and Moss to be taken in the third round. 

Fotu is the wildcard who possesses a ton of potential but is still raw — although he might have the highest ceiling of any Ute. He could easily be gone in the third round or available heading into the fifth.

Regardless, Friday evening is shaping up to a great day for Utah football so follow along for instant analysis of each pick in the second and third round.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round. 32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

FB Video: Handful of Utes hopeful to hear their names called

The 2017 class was a monumental year for Utah in the NFL draft with eight picks — but the 2020 class has the potential to break that record, and it all begins today with first-round hopeful Jaylon Johnson

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Could Denver Broncos LT Garett Bolles be the odd man out?

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, former Utah star Garett Bolles could be the odd man out in Denver's rotation if the Broncos elect to go with one of the four premier left tackles in the first round of the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Rankings — Running Back

It's hard to envision former Utah running back Zack Moss not succeeding in the NFL — but as to where he lands in the draft and which team he goes to will go a long way into determining how much he thrives

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Defensive Line

With star power at the top in Chase Young and Derrick Brown, Utah provides valuable mid-draft options in defensive end Bradlee Anae and defensive tackle Leki Fotu

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah linebacker Francis Bernard in the NFL

His story is one of perseverance, faith, family and potential — just some of the reasons why former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard deserves his shot at the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in the NFL

All you need is one team to fall in love with you, and that's the good news for former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley. Arguably the biggest snub at this year's NFL combine, Huntley is hoping to get drafted and embark on his pro career

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu has unlimited potential ahead of the NFL draft

He may have played football for just five years, but former Utah defensive lineman has all of the raw tools and potential that NFL GM's covet in the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Safety

With some serious star power at the top in LSU's Grant Delpit and Alabama's Xavier McKinney, there are also some potential steals later on in the upcoming NFL draft with Utah duo Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the NFL

Finishing out careers hasn't been kind to former Utah safety Julian Blackmon — suffering injuries right at the end of his high school and college journey's. But now Blackmon is ready to put it behind him and move forward in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka