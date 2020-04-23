AllUtes
NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

Ryan Kostecka

Sports are officially back!

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round on ABC, the ESPN Networks and the NFL Network. 

32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them. Johnson has risen up draft boards over the past few weeks, going from a mid-to-end second round pick to somebody who's predicted to be taken in the last half of the first round.

There will be plenty to dissect tonight with the draft, including the big trades — which is practically a guarantee — the surprise picks and the players who could fall, we are talking about you quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

Both the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins have multiple first round picks — the Dolphins have three (5, 18 and 26). 

The Dolphins, Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are all teams to keep an eye regarding a potential trade up in the draft while the 49ers are potentially looking to trade down and garner more picks.

Follow along for a pick-by-pick analysis and how each one grades out...

NFL DRAFT — FIRST ROUND

1.) Cincinatti Bengals —

2.) Washington Redskins — 

3.) Detroit Lions — 

4.) New York Giants —

5.) Miami Dolphins — 

6.) Los Angeles Chargers

 7.) Carolina Panthers — 

8.) Arizona Cardinals — 

9.) Jacksonville Jaguars

10.) Cleveland Browns — 

11.) New York Jets — 

12.) Las Vegas Raiders — 

13.) San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis) — 

14.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

15.) Denver Broncos —

16.) Atlanta Falcons — 

17.) Dallas Cowboys — 

18.) Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh) — 

19.) Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago) — 

20.) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) — 

21.) Philadelphia Eagles — 

22.) Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo) — 

23.) New England Patriots — 

24.) New Orleans Saints — 

25.) Minnesota Vikings — 

26.) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) —

27.) Seattle Seahawks — 

28.) Baltimore Ravens — 

29.) Tennessee Titans —

30.) Green Bay Packers — 

31.) San Francisco 49ers — 

32.) Kansas City Chiefs — 

*The draft will now continue on Friday at 5 p.m. MST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 10 a.m. MST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

FB Video: Handful of Utes hopeful to hear their names called

The 2017 class was a monumental year for Utah in the NFL draft with eight picks — but the 2020 class has the potential to break that record, and it all begins today with first-round hopeful Jaylon Johnson

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Could Denver Broncos LT Garett Bolles be the odd man out?

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, former Utah star Garett Bolles could be the odd man out in Denver's rotation if the Broncos elect to go with one of the four premier left tackles in the first round of the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Rankings — Running Back

It's hard to envision former Utah running back Zack Moss not succeeding in the NFL — but as to where he lands in the draft and which team he goes to will go a long way into determining how much he thrives

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Defensive Line

With star power at the top in Chase Young and Derrick Brown, Utah provides valuable mid-draft options in defensive end Bradlee Anae and defensive tackle Leki Fotu

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah linebacker Francis Bernard in the NFL

His story is one of perseverance, faith, family and potential — just some of the reasons why former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard deserves his shot at the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in the NFL

All you need is one team to fall in love with you, and that's the good news for former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley. Arguably the biggest snub at this year's NFL combine, Huntley is hoping to get drafted and embark on his pro career

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu has unlimited potential ahead of the NFL draft

He may have played football for just five years, but former Utah defensive lineman has all of the raw tools and potential that NFL GM's covet in the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Safety

With some serious star power at the top in LSU's Grant Delpit and Alabama's Xavier McKinney, there are also some potential steals later on in the upcoming NFL draft with Utah duo Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the NFL

Finishing out careers hasn't been kind to former Utah safety Julian Blackmon — suffering injuries right at the end of his high school and college journey's. But now Blackmon is ready to put it behind him and move forward in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess is a "swiss army knife" who's only getting better

He rarely saw the field in his first three years but Utah safety Terrell Burgess not only shined as a senior when he got his chance, he could now shine in the NFL as a coveted draft prospect

Ryan Kostecka