NFL Draft Livestream: Utes to have future determined on final day

The final day of the NFL draft is here!

After yesterday's record setting day for the Utes in which four players were draft in the second and third rounds combined, a few more Utes are looking to hear their names called with rounds 4 through 7 taking place today.

To recap yesterday, and no surprise at all, that cornerback Jaylon Johnson was the first Ute taken in the draft. The All-American was widely considered a first round pick but fell to the second round (No. 50 overall) where he was picked up by the Chicago Bears in what a bunch of NFL experts are calling one of the steals of the draft.

Johnson possesses future pro-bowl talent and will be an immediate starter in the Windy City opposite Kyle Fuller. He brings a complete skillset with the ability to thrive in press-man coverage or drop back int zone. His physicality and ball tracking abilities are among his greatest strengths and will fight in perfectly with the Bears.

In a surprising development, safety Julian Blackmon was the second Ute chosen when he went No. 85 overall to the Indianapolis Colts in the third round. It's surprising for two reasons; A.) He's coming off surgery after tearing his ACL in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon last December... B.) Teammate Terrell Burgess was widely regarded as being a safer choice at safety given his versatility and health.

But apparently the Colts loved what they saw of Blackmon in college and through game film enough to take him sooner that predicted. If healthy, there's no way Blackmon falls this far as the converted cornerback garnered second-team AP All-American honors this past year in his first season at safety. It's assumed Blackmon will enter camp, if healthy, third on the depth chart at free safety because I doubt the Colts will want to rush him back. But once he gets his feet wet and regains confidence in his knee, Blackmon will become a starter for a Colts defense that is looking way better than last season.

With the next pick in the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills chose running back Zack Moss in what is an ideal fit. Buffalo is looking to revamp its offense with the addition of wide receiver Stephon Diggs in the offseason — and now the addition of Moss gives the Bills a power element.

Quarterback Josh Allen is a threat to run, and fellow running back Devin Singletary is a quick-twitch speedster so when you an in Moss' physicality, this offense is looking dynamic. It's expected that moss will begin as the backup to begin with, but I expect him to emerge as the starter by his second season due to his all-around skillset and how he compliments the other players in the offense.

Finally, Burgess is getting the opportunity to stay home as he was chosen with 104th overall pick the third round by the Los Angeles Rams — tremendous value considering he as regarded as one of the top-80 overall prospects in the draft. Burgess will bring immediate versatility to a Rams team looking to capture its magic from a few seasons ago.

Although he only started his final year at Utah, Burgess' overall skillset and his ability to drop down in coverage and play the nickel will allow him to thrive for the Rams — and potentially find a starting spot as the season goes on. He's too talented to be on the sidelines.

Who's left for Utah is defensive end Bradlee Anae and defensive lineman Leki Fotu, both players who will undoubtedly be drafted today, I expect Anae to go in the fourth round with Fotu falling somewhere between the fourth and fifth round.

Also, defensive lineman John Penisini and linebacker Francis Bernard are two players who could hear their names called in the sixth or seventh rounds.

Some bad news is quarterback Tyler Huntley and his draft prospects. With much higher-rated prospects Jacob Eason, Jake Frohm and Anthony Gordon still available, it's looking like Huntley is going to be a longshot to be drafted and will most likely get into an NFL camp as an undrafted free agent.