No. 11 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 18 UCLA

After a 4-1 start, Utah is ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll. On Monday, Utah posted the depth chart for its game against the No. 18 Bruins.

Quarterback

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

Another week, another opportunity for Cameron Rising to show why he's the best quarterback in the Pac-12. Through five games, Rising currently has 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 68% clip (95-139).

UCLA's secondary is nothing special. Rising should be on track for a big game to expose an undefeated Bruins team.

Running Back

1. Tavion Thomas

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

Utah's running back group has somewhat struggled over the last two games but UCLA presents a massive opportunity.

For now, it appears Tavion Thomas is back in the drivers seat and if he can lead the group for more than 200 yards collectively, the Bruins defense wont stand a chance.

U-Tight End

1. Thomas Yassmin

2. Munir McClain

Thomas Yassmin has officially stepped into the starting role at the U-tight end spot with Brant Kuithe out for the season. Does this mean as he'll get as many touches as No. 80 did? No. But it does present an opportunity for him to step up and show what he's capable of.

Left End

1. Jonah Elliss OR Miki Suguturaga

Through five weeks, Utah appears to still be in the process of determining their solidified left end. However, the real question is why they haven't made Gabe Reid the starter.

Overall, Reid has compiled 14 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass break-up and two QB hurries. Meanwhile, Jonah Elliss has 10 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and a QB hurry. Miki Suguturaga has 6 total tackles, .5 for loss, one pass break-up and a single QB hurry.

Obviously theres more that goes into it but its tough to understand why Reid isn't starting.

