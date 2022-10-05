Skip to main content
No. 11 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 18 UCLA

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

No. 11 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 18 UCLA

How No. 11 Utah will line up against the No. 18 Bruins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a 4-1 start, Utah is ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll. On Monday, Utah posted the depth chart for its game against the No. 18 Bruins.

Utah's depth chart for UCLA.

Utah's depth chart for UCLA.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

Another week, another opportunity for Cameron Rising to show why he's the best quarterback in the Pac-12. Through five games, Rising currently has 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 68% clip (95-139). 

UCLA's secondary is nothing special. Rising should be on track for a big game to expose an undefeated Bruins team.

Running Back

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

1. Tavion Thomas

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

Utah's running back group has somewhat struggled over the last two games but UCLA presents a massive opportunity. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For now, it appears Tavion Thomas is back in the drivers seat and if he can lead the group for more than 200 yards collectively, the Bruins defense wont stand a chance.

U-Tight End

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

1. Thomas Yassmin 

2. Munir McClain

Thomas Yassmin has officially stepped into the starting role at the U-tight end spot with Brant Kuithe out for the season. Does this mean as he'll get as many touches as No. 80 did? No. But it does present an opportunity for him to step up and show what he's capable of.

Left End

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

1. Jonah Elliss OR Miki Suguturaga

Through five weeks, Utah appears to still be in the process of determining their solidified left end. However, the real question is why they haven't made Gabe Reid the starter. 

Overall, Reid has compiled 14 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass break-up and two QB hurries. Meanwhile, Jonah Elliss has 10 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and a QB hurry. Miki Suguturaga has 6 total tackles, .5 for loss, one pass break-up and a single QB hurry.

Obviously theres more that goes into it but its tough to understand why Reid isn't starting.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Pac-12 prepared for shake up as USC, Utah, & UCLA top rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) changes a play at the line scrimmage in the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Cameron Rising & the Utes are focused on getting better

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with UCLA

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said following the victory over Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 26 - October 2

By FanNation AllUtes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said following Utah's victory over OSU

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) catches a touchdown pass against Oregon State Beavers linebacker Cade Brownholtz (29) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s Win vs Oregon State Beavers

By Jared Dann
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) shakes hands with cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) after making his third interception of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Top performers from the Utah Utes 42-16 victory over the Beavers

By Cole Bagley