No. 12 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

After defying the odds and returning to the Pac-12 Championship, the No. 12 Utah Utes are set for a rematch with No. 4 USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Utes released their latest depth chart, revealing how they intend to lineup against the Trojans.

Utah Utes depth chart for USC Trojans.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

The last time these two teams face off, Rising had arguably his best game in a Utah uniform as he went 30-44 for 415 yards and two passing touchdowns, in addition to three scores with his legs.

If Utah wants to go back-to-back and add another Pac-12 trophy to their collection, Rising has to be in top form. Not that he necessarily needs to throw for 400+ yards and score five times, but he's got to be sharp.

Simply put, there can be no mistakes as USC's Caleb Williams will be in top form on the other side of the field. If Cam doesn't match his energy, its going to be tough to win.

Running Back

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

1. Micah Bernard

2. Ja'Quinden Jackson

3. Jaylon Glover

With Tavion Thomas leaving the program and declaring for the draft, the running back room looks a little different on the depth chart this week.

Micah Bernard has been elevated to RB1, Jackson is currently RB2 and Glover has remained at RB3.

Unfortunately for Utah, the run game was basically a non-factor against the Trojans back in October. However, since then, Jackson has really come along, Bernard is healthier than before, and USC is not familiar with Glover.

Assuming that the Trojans wont allow Dalton Kincaid to post almost 250 yards through the air, Utah's run game HAS to be a factor on Friday. If they can get near 200 yards, theres a good chance the Pac-12 trophy is coming back to Salt Lake City.

Nickel Back

1. Sione Vaki

2. Caine Savage

Sione Vaki has arguably had the best season defensively for a freshman as he's accrued 23 total tackles in 11 appearances and three starts.

Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Each time the freshman has stepped on the field, he's shown he can play and possesses a ridiculously high ceiling.

Rest assured, Vaki is up for the challenge and don't be surprised if he makes a few big plays against USC.

