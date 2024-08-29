No. 12 Utah vs. Southern Utah: How to Watch, Game time, TV and preview
The Utah Utes' 2024 season holds significant promise as they debut in the Big 12 Conference. Entering as the preseason favorite to win the league title, Utah aims to build on its recent success, with key players returning to full health after battling injuries last season. The Utes' depth and experience will be crucial as they navigate this new conference landscape, and they will be looking to make a statement in their season opener against Southern Utah.
The matchup with Southern Utah offers Utah a chance to continue their dominance over FCS opponents, a streak that stretches back to 1994. Southern Utah, however, is coming off its first winning season since 2017, making this a game where both teams have something to prove. For the Thunderbirds, it’s a shot at their first victory over an FBS team in 11 years, while the Utes are out to prove they belong at the top of the Big 12 hierarchy.
The key storyline for Utah will be the return of quarterback Cam Rising. After missing the entire 2023 season due to a severe knee injury, all eyes will be on the seventh-year senior as he steps back onto the field. Rising’s return is a crucial factor for the Utes, as his leadership and experience (5,572 career passing yards and 46 career touchdowns) will be vital to their offensive success. In his last outing against Southern Utah, Rising threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 73-7 rout. Now, with over 600 days since his last game, his performance will be closely monitored as he navigates the early stages of his comeback.
Another player to watch is tight end Brant Kuithe, who is also returning from a long injury layoff. Kuithe hasn’t played since September 2022 but, like Rising, showed promise during spring practices. How he fares under game conditions will be a crucial subplot as Utah looks to stretch the field with its potent passing attack.
Southern Utah’s chances for success lie in their ability to exploit any weaknesses in Utah’s stout run defense. Running backs Braedon Wissler and Targhee Lambson, who combined for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, will be central to the Thunderbirds' game plan. However, breaking through Utah’s defense, which has been historically dominant against FCS teams, will be a tall order.
Overall, this game is a litmus test for Utah’s prospects in the Big 12 and a critical opportunity for Southern Utah to make a mark against a powerhouse program.