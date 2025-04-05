Offensive coordinator Jason Beck brings new optimism to Utah football
If the Utah football program needed a culture change — at least on offense — then the hiring of coordinator Jason Beck seems to be a great start.
In the few months he’s been on campus, Beck appears to have infused new energy and optimism as he begins his task of reversing a two-year offensive slump.
When the Utes reported for winter workouts, Beck set a goal of playing for the Big 12 championship — and beyond.
“One year from right now, instead of sitting in a meeting like this, we could be preparing to get ready to play a semifinal playoff game,” he told the returning players that day in early January. “To me, that’s what we’re shooting for. That’s the goal, that’s the objective. How are we going to get there? It comes down to two things: it’s what you do, and it’s how you do it.”
The Utes are now two weeks into spring drills and fans will get their first look at Beck’s offense during the annual 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 19, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Beck’s assignment under coach Kyle Whittingham is clear: rejuvenate a moribund offense that was the big reason the Utes struggled to a 5-7 record — including a seven-game losing streak — in their first season in the Big 12. The Utes weren’t eligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2013.
Beck favors a wide-open offense with spread formations that’s centered around run-pass options for the quarterback. And Beck brought a pretty good QB with him from his one season as OC at New Mexico, Devon Dampier, who is the projected starter.
“The offense is just kind of based around playing to your personnel, to your players. So it’s all about identifying the best players and putting them in positions to have success and to play well,” Beck said. “A lot of times that’s driven through the quarterback, it starts with him, it starts with the O-line with what they can do and then it goes to the other skill people around it. But it’s QB-centered and play to your personnel.”
Beck expounded on how his philosophy and scheme fit with the culture the Utes are trying to establish.
“We start with the ‘who,’ like I mentioned, who the guys are, and then it’s all about what they’re doing and how they’re doing it,” he said. “The execution is the ‘what,’ but with the culture, it’s all about ‘how’ — the competitiveness, the spirit, the heart, the fight. And so, man, we coach that out of our guys just as much as we do the execution side of things because, every play, it’s, ‘Do I get the job done against the other guy at the highest level?’ “
Although New Mexico was 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West, the Lobos’ offense thrived under Beck. They led the MWC in total offense at 484.3 yards per game as well as in red zone offense and with 298 first downs. They were second in the league with 253.6 yards rushing.
Dampier dazzled in Beck’s offense. He threw for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns — with 12 interceptions — and ran 155 times for 1,166 and 19 TDs.
Beck replaced Andy Ludwig, who resigned in October. Mike Bajakian was the interim offensive coordinator for the final five games.
Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is already a fan of Beck and his scheme.
“I love Andy and what he brought and his offensive scheme, but excited for this change,” Scalley said.
"I, obviously, have watched a ton of his offense, and I love it. It creates problems for defensive coordinators for a multitude of reasons — the formations into the boundary, the shifts in motions, the QB run game, a lot of these things, changing personnel groups as you go throughout a series. All that causes defensive coordinators to really have to put in the work, and so I'm so fired up for this offense.”
Beck is another former BYU player to end up coaching at Utah. He was a backup quarterback from 2004-06. He spent time on BYU’s coaching staff, as well as a few seasons at Weber State.
When Beck got the call from Whittingham — a former star linebacker at BYU — he jumped.
“I know the program well, looking at it from the outside and following it over all this time,” Beck said. “Man, what a great opportunity to be part of such a great program, the success they’ve had over a long period of time, playing and winning conference championships, it was a no-brainer for me to be able to join such a great program.”