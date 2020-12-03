Pac-12 Football Round-Up: Beavers Pull The Upset; Buffaloes Stay Perfect

In a wild week of Pac-12 action, Washington leads the North by coming from behind to take down Utah and Oregon State pulled the biggest upset of all by beating hated-rival Oregon

The Pac-12 never fails to disappoint.

Less than 24 hours after Oregon State pulled off the most shocking victory of the season after coming from behind to defeat hated-rival Oregon 41-38, Washington staged its own dramatic comeback by rallying from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 24-21.

Those two victories left the Huskies as the leaders of the Pac-12 north division, needing to win out to stake their claim in the conference title game. The Ducks still control their own destiny, needing to win out too also be in the title game — Oregon and Washington will met on Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, Utah needs to win out in order to make a bowl game, which would be a fall from grace after back-to-back appearances in the conference title game. Unfortunately they have the Beavers coming to town this weekend for a #Pac12AfterDark special.

Colorado still controls its own fate in the Pac-12 south, tied with USC in south division.

Here's how the rest of the Pac-12 teams fared in Week 4...

November 27, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears place kicker Dario Longhetto (30) has his point-after-touchdown blocked by the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford 24 — Cal 23

The annual Big Game didn't disappoint as it was a blocked PAT that gave the Cardinal the victory.

Trailing by seven entering the fourth quarter, the game remained that way until the Golden Bears took over with one last chance to tie the game. Chris Brown Jr. gave Cal that opportunity when he scored on three-yard run 58 seconds to play. But Stanford blocked the ensuing PAT, effectively ending the comeback.

Austin Jones led Stanford with 85 yards rushing and two scores while quarterback Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a score.

Chase Garbers led Cal with two touchdown passes on 151 yards passing while Damien Moore ran for 121 yards on 10 carries to pace the ground game. Cal outplayed the Cardinal for the majority of the game, outgaining the Cardinal 392-300 in total yards but were ultimately done in by two turnovers.

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State 41 — No. 23 Oregon 38

In their biggest win in the past five years, Oregon State took down the 23rd-ranked Ducks by coming from behind and scoring on a touchdown run by Chance Nolan with 33 seconds left.

The Ducks took a 31-19 lead entering the fourth quarter after quarterback Tyler Shough found Hunter Kampmoyer with a four-yard touchdown pass. But the final 15 minutes belonged to the Beavers, outscoring Oregon 22-7 in the frame.

Jermar Jefferson was unstoppable for Oregon State, racking up 226 yards and two touchdowns on just 29 carries — he is now ranked second in the nation with 168.75 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia — whose status is up in the air for Saturday with a hamstring injury — threw for 263 yards and a score.

Shough threw for 285 yards and two scores while the running game racked up 183 yards and three scores. But ultimately they were done in by three turnovers, all of which came from Shough (two interceptions and a fumble).

Nov 28, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jaylon Jackson (10) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado 20 — San Diego State 10

After having its game with USC canceled mid-week, the Buffaloes responded by booking San Diego State on late notice. And although the final score wasn't what Colorado was hoping for, they were just pleased to get the victory and stay perfect on the season.

Colorado jumped out to a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter before the Aztecs responded with 10 points over the final 3:18, cutting the Buffaloes lead to four.

Colorado's offense stalled in the second half, only able to conjure up two field goals. Fortunately, the defense more than shutdown San Diego State's rushing attack and held them scoreless.

Jarek Broussard led the Buffaloes with 31 carries for 124 yards while quarterback Sam Noyer ran and threw for a score. Nate Landman was an absolute monster on defense, finishing with three sacks and three tackles for loss to earn Pac-12 defensive player of the week. Carson Wells added a sack and four tackles for loss.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) catches a touchdown pass against Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Washington 24 — Utah 21

Utah nearly pulled off a big upset after leading 21-0 at the half, but then the Utes forgot to show up for the final 30 minutes. Washington scored 17 points in the third quarter before quarterback Dylan Morris found tight end Cade Otton on a 16-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game.

After struggling on offense in the opener against USC, the Utes came out on fire in the first half against the Huskies. Quarterback Jake Bentley and running back Devin Brumfield each had rushing touchdowns, and then Bentley found Bryan Thompson for a 13-yard TD pass with 42 seconds left in the second quarter.

The second half was all Washington as Morris found his groove on offense. His two touchdown passes to Otton proved to be the difference, keeping Washington undefeated and tops in the north division.

Nov 28, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Brittain Brown (28) falls into the end zone to score touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA 27 — Arizona 10

With quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson still sidelined, the Bruins turned to backup Chase Griffin and he didn't disappoint. Although his stats weren't incredible, Griffin didn't turn the ball over but a touchdown pass to Brittain Brown early in the second quarter gave UCLA a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Demetric Felton was once again a star for the Bruins, racking up 206 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as another 24 yards through the air. Brown added 98 total yards and two scores.

