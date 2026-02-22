Donovan Dent Does Best Tyus Edney Impression to Beat Illinois Ahead of March Madness

Donovan Dent hit a layup at the buzzer to give UCLA a 95-94 win against No. 10 Illinois on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion. Dent went the length of the court with 4.9 seconds to go and in the process made everyone watching think of Tyus Edney and one of the most memorable moments in March Madness history.

After Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler gave the Fighting Illini the lead in the final seconds of overtime, Mick Cronin drew up a play that had shades of Edney, a household name back in 1995.

The ball was inbounded to Dent as he ran from the right side of the court to the left. He then took it up the left side of the court, got a pick and drove down the middle of the defense through two defenders. He was met in the paint by 7’2” Zvonimir Ivisic. Dent went up and under and hit a layup as the play-by-play announcer shouted "Tyus Edney."

Donovan Dent just did his best Tyus Edney impression to stun No. 10 Illinois in OT 😲 pic.twitter.com/EXuu6AquIE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 22, 2026

Back in '95, Edney, listed at 5'10", was given the ball headed in the same direction with 4.8 seconds remaining in the Bruins' second round game against Missouri. Instead of getting a pick, he went behind his back and drove into the paint where he made a tough layup over 6'9" forward Derek Grimm.

That time Tyus Edney went the distance for @UCLAMBB. pic.twitter.com/S4aqZCS4gG — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2025

The similarities are both obvious and awesome. And on top of that, it's exactly what Cronin and UCLA needed after a particularly rough trip to Michigan. If UCLA can provide this kind of late-season magic, they'll be tough to leave on the bubble.

