Pac-12 Football Round-Up: Washington Looks Good, Oregon Survives

Following Utah's 33-17 loss to No. 19 USC late Saturday night, every team in the Pac-12 has now played a game.

Four teams (Oregon, Washington, USC and Colorado) remain undefeated while five teams (Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Stanford and Cal) remain winless. It should be noted that the Utes and Sun Devils have only played one game each against USC and are set to meet this weekend.

Week four of the season promises to bring more excitement as its rivalry week for four programs — was originally supposed to be six but the Apple Cup featuring Washington-Washington State was canceled due to the Cougars being unable to field the minimum number of scholarship players.

Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal are set to play on Friday before the huge Pac-12 south division showdown between USC (3-0) and Colorado (2-0) in Saturday. Finally, the Pac-12 conference will continue its showdowns on Sunday when Utah and Arizona State play.

Here's how the rest of the Pac-12 teams fared in Week 2...

Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) passes while being pressured by UCLA Bruins defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) during the third quarter of the Pac12 Conference game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on November, 21, 2020. Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 9 Oregon 38 — UCLA 35

Chip Kelly's return to confines of Autzen stadium nearly ended up in his biggest victory as head coach of the Bruins. Unfortunately, UCLA's rally came up just short as the Ducks remained undefeated on the season as the Pac-12's best chance to get a team into the College Football Playoffs.

Oregon jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through first quarter before the Bruins responded to take a 21-17 lead.

But the entire game changed on the final play of the second quarter when UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin was intercepted by the Ducks' Jordan Happle, who returned the ball 70 yards for the go ahead touchdown. Oregon then got the ball to begin the second half and scored a touchdown, as that 14-point swing proved to be the difference.

Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough went 19-of-30 for 334 yards and three touchdowns while Devon Williams emerged with six catches for 123 yards and a score. Griffin, starting in place of Dorian Thompson-Robinson for unnamed reasons, 19-of-31 for 195 yards, one score and two interceptions. Running back Demetric Felton was unstoppable, finishing with 34 carries for 164 yards and two scores.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Tyrone Young-Smith (3) tries to run through the arms of USC Trojans safety Greg Johnson (9) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. USC Trojans won 33 Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 USC 33 — Utah 17

It wasn't the way the Utes were envisioning beginning their season. An outplayed line in the trenches led to a dismal performance offense that spoiled a solid debut by the defense.

On the other end, it was the most complete performance by USC on the season. The Trojans won the battle in the trenches and its playmakers did just enough to secure the win.

Utah trailed by seven at the half but was shutout over the final 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Utes defense did its job and limited the Trojans to three field goals in the half.

Kedon Slovis finished 24-of-35 for 264 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Four different receivers amassed at least three catches and 45 receiving yards while Vavae Malepeai ran for 62 yards and a score.

Cam Rising earned the starting role for the Utes but was hurt on the first play of the second quarter and replaced by Jake Bentley. Despite running for his life and being under constant pressure, Bentley threw for 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Nov 21, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker John McCartan (6) reacts after making an interception against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Reser Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State 31 — Cal 27

In what was the most thrilling game of the week, Oregon State came from behind to take down Cal and pickup its first win of the season.

Jermar Jefferson got the Beavers on the board after a 75-yard run on the first play of the game. But Cal responded by taking a 20-14 lead at the half. From there it was all Oregon State as the Beavers outscored the Golden Bears 17-7 in the second half for the win.

The final half of the fourth quarter was thrilling as Oregon State blocked a Cal punt, which led a touchdown and 31-27 lead with just over four minutes to play. But Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers was intercepted at the Oregon State 9 yard line, ending the game.

Jefferson ran for 196 yards on just 18 carries while Tristan Gebbia threw for 147 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Garbers finished 28-of-42 for 315 yards and three scores with two interceptions. Kekoa Crawford caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a score.

Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington 44 — Arizona 27

After the Huskies snuck by Oregon State last week, there were some questions regarding whether or not the team was for real or not. The same questions followed Arizona into this matchup after the Wildcats lost to USC on a last-second touchdown.

Those questions were answered after Washington dominated Arizona on Saturday night, jumping out to a 37-0 lead through three quarters and never looking back. Credit to the Wildcats, who scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to make it respectable.

Dylan Morris was much more respectable in this game, finishing 15-of-25 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Four different running backs ran for 35 yards or more, paced by Richard Newton's 81 yards and two scores. Cade Otton caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score.

Grant Gunnell threw for 259 yards and three scores to pace the Wildcats.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka