SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Pac-12 partners with Quidel in 'game changing' move for athletics

Ryan Kostecka

HUGE NEWS hit the sports airwaves on Thursday afternoon when Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott announced a conference partnership with Quidel Corporation.

Quidel, a diagnostic company with rapid COVID-19 testing that can produce results in 15 minutes, is partnering with the conference to give it daily testing for athletes.

“This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport competitions,” conference commissioner Larry Scott said in a released statement. “The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others.”

According to a webinar with Scott on Thursday, he said that each school will be able to have rapid testing available on campus as soon as the end of September. 

This move has been labeled as a 'game changer' in the hopes of resuming athletics sooner than expected Jan. 1 deadline. When the conference moved to postpone all of athletics on Aug. 11 to the New Years, Scott said part of the major decision was because conference officials didn't think rapid testing was going to be available until late November at the earliest.

“Simply put, it’s a game changer," said Scott.

While it's now believed that the Pac-12 could resume athletics sooner than the original Jan. 1 deadline, there are still some hurdles that need to be cleared. Mainly, state officials need to agree to allow teams to play and practice before any allowance of resuming action.

As of now, half of the Pac-12 (Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, Stanford, UCLA and USC) and still not cleared for contact practices — although professional sporting teams in the state have not only resumed practices, but have resumed playing or will start playing within the next week.

The conference has repeatedly said that they need a full six weeks of practice time before they can return to an original season. So a legitimate time frame with testing beginning at the end of September would mean that a season could begin around Halloween or the week afterwards.

The Quidel “Sofia 2” testing machines are expected to be on each of the Pac-12 campuses by the end of the month. With athletes already in campus, this would allow an evaluation period over the coming weeks for the planning committees to devise a revised schedule for a return to action.

“This is an exciting new development that was announced today by the Pac-12. There is still much work to be done, and many details to be determined, but it is a very encouraging step forward on the path toward the safe return to sports competition,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. “Our top priority all along has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and we will continue to keep that priority at the forefront of everything we do. Our approach will continue to be subject to the approval of public health authorities.”

At the end of the day, this partnership is just a step in the right direction and nothing more. Until it can be fully implemented on campuses and done correctly, there is no reason to expect Pac-12 sports to return prior to 2021.

“No doubt today is very good news and a major step forward. But hope has never been a strategy for the Pac-12 and our presidents and chancellors when they’ve made these decisions,” Scott said. “We’ve said all along we’re going to let the science and the data and what our public health officials are telling us drive our decision-making. And when we made our decision we didn’t have the government approval that we needed.”

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah emerging as RBU of the West Coast

After emerging into the spotlight in the Pac-12 conference over the past couple of years, the Utes have turned into the new 'Running Back University' after sending their past three starters to the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Utah TE Brant Kuithe named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award watchlist

Despite not playing college football this fall, Utah junior tight end is continuing to haul in the preseason awards — most recently named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose preseason award watchlist

Ryan Kostecka

Five years ago today, Utah took down Michigan in season-opener

In what was a huge game in the history of the Utah football program, five years ago today the Utes spoiled Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut by taking down Michigan 24-17

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football — 'A Storm Is Coming'

Utah football is ready for the 2022 recruiting season with the mantra 'A Storm Is Coming' — highlighting the players the Utes will be targeting to build off the momentum of the '20 and '21 seasons

Ryan Kostecka

Zack Moss could be the steal of multiple fantasy football drafts

After being taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah running back Zack Moss could be the steal of fantasy football drafts as the ultimate sleeper pick

Ryan Kostecka

by

joshualovezfootball

Former Ute Garett Bolles ready for make-or-break season in Denver

Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, former Ute and current Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is ready for a pivotal season that will go a long way into determining the rest of his career

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Julian Blackmon removed from Active/Non-Football Injury List

It's been a long road to recover for former Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon — but he's now preparing for the upcoming season after being removed from Active/Non-Football Injury List

Ryan Kostecka

Kyle Whittingham stands with Pac-12 players calling for change

The longest tenured head coach in the Pac-12, Utah's Kyle Whittingham has elected to stand with his players and the players in the conference in their quest for change both on and off the field

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes final three for 2021 prospect Vince Nunley

Looking to replenish its secondary, Utah is still seeking its first defensive back commit of the 2021 class — and they've made the final three for 3-star prospect Vince Nunley out fo California

Ryan Kostecka

Utah athletic facilities ranked No. 5 in the nation by the Princeton Review

Ryan Kostecka