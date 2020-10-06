Pac-12 to Hold "Media Day" on Wednesday Through Coaches Webinar

On Sept. 24, the Pac-12 CEO's unanimously voted to start the college football season on Nov. 7, a massive turnaround from where the conference officials sat just a month prior.

But when combining the Pac-12's partnership with Quidel, as well as the Big Ten's decision to play football in late October as well, the conference had no real choice but to play.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams. At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”

As per the usual, and for any semblance of normalcy now that the season is beginning in a month, the Pac-12 is holding a coaches webinar tomorrow that will essentially serve as a media day — and the preseason poll will be released.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. MST, and he will be discussing anything and all things Utah related. Some of the most notable topics he's expected to touch on is the quarterback battle, how to replace nine defensive starters (all of whom are in the NFL in some capacity) and how the lack of a fall camp could affect the upcoming season.

The preseason poll is going to be an interesting one as Oregon was the clear-cut favorite prior to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

But with multiple starters opting out, the Ducks must now replace 3/4 of its secondary (widely considered the best in the nation), the entire offensive line and a break in a new quarterback. This has brought Oregon back to the rest of the conference, with USC, Utah and Washington expected to be its primary challengers — and you can throw in the winner of the Cal-ASU game as a darkhorse as well.

