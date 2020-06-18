AllUtes
Pac-12 vibe for 2021 Utah ILB prospect Ethan Calvert

Ryan Kostecka

Playing college football in the Pac-12 runs through four-star linebacker Ethan Calvert's blood — literally. 

His older brother Bo plays at UCLA while his middle brother Josh suits up for Washington. So it comes as no surprise that the four schools really sticking out for Calvert all reign from the Pac-12.

In no particular order, it appears that Calvert's top four are; Utah, Washington, UCLA and USC. 

Each school offers something incredibly unique and Calvert, who wants to take visits to all of the schools once it's allowed, is in no real rush to decide.

Attending Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, Calif., Ethan is already familiar with both UCLA and USC. 

Obviously Bo plays for the Bruins so Ethan is well-known in those circles. He also was able to take a visit and talk with coach Chip Kelly prior to the COVID-19-caused shutdown, which could go a long way in his recruitment

But USC is making a run on recruiting this season, and Ethan is currently one of their top prospects. Growing up in So Cal, Ethan was always familiar with the Trojans and has since developed great relationships with the new staff — an aspect that both brothers tell him are vitally important.

“I’m looking for relationships with the coaches. Distance (from home) doesn’t really matter, as long as campus feels like home.” Calvert said. “I’ll probably end up narrowing my decision (and) committing after I take my official visits.”

This very well could come down to a So Cal battle.

But two other teams have emerged as Washington, who already has Josh on the roster, is another serious candidate. First off, new head coach Jimmy Lake is a defense-first guy and the Huskies are constantly sending players to the NFL, two big things on Ethan's mind.

Finally, Utah is seen as the darkhorse. But Ethan appears very interested as the Utes were a program he wanted to visit prior to the pandemic. 

Utah does have something to offer than none of the other schools do, and that is the opportunity for Ethan to make a name for himself — away from his brothers (who don't play on the same team) and his hometown. Also, the Utes just had six defenders drafted into the NFL this past season, and 10 of the 11 starters all signed contracts — a huge bonus if Ethan's end goal is the NFL.

As far as his game goes, Ethan has the size, athleticism and bloodlines to be a star in college. He's already built like a top-flight, D-I linebacker and by playing primarily against spread offenses in high school, his athleticism flashes on his tape.

Right now, 247sports lead expert Greg Biggins is predicting USC, especially with its recent hot streak on the recruiting trail, but the crystal balls are saying 80% (USC) and 20% (Undecided).

Ethan really broke through the recruiting ranks when he dominated the competition by being named a "Top Performer" at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

He was another head-turner during competitive drills when he showed off his burst, and coverage skills against some of the top QB's in the country. His performance earned him an invite to the 2021 Under Armor All-America Game following the completion of his drills during the camp.

Ethan would expertly slide into Utah's defense and could be an immediate impact player from the second he steps onto campus.

The Utes only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time.

Either way, expect Ethan to take his official visits before coming to a decision — but this is definitely one that Utah fans want to keep their eyes on.

