Patience has been key for Utah running back Chris Curry

Following the 2020 Utah football season, the program welcomed two new running backs from the NCAA transfer portal. TJ Pledger from Oklahoma and Chris Curry from LSU. While Pledger stepped into a big role for the Utes last season behind Tavion Thomas, Curry had to patiently wait on the sideline. Now several weeks into the 2022 season, Curry's opportunity has finally arrived.

Looking back at last season, Curry only received 18 carries which resulted in just 80 yards. Behind Tavion Thomas, TJ Pledger and Micah Bernard, there simply wasn't enough reps. But following a strong offseason and the departure of Pledger, a door has opened for the talented junior.

"Patience has been the thing all my life," Curry said. "I had to be patient. I always knew I wanted to be a running back. So I had to grind my way up to be a running back. So it's been a key factor all my life."

In a matchup with Southern Utah in week two, that patience finally paid off. Against the the Thunderbirds, Curry led all rushers with 60 total yards on six carries. He also found the end zone for his first Utah touchdown.

In addition to receiving high praise from Kyle Whittingham, this one clearly meant a lot to Curry.

“Oh, my goodness. My daughter was out there. It's the first collegiate touchdown I had. So you know, that’s one for the books,” Curry said.

As for the rest of the season, it's likely Curry will continue to get carries. While the running back group is overflowing with talent and every single back is "lethal" as Curry described, he's emerging as a solid contributor and will keep bringing his best every game.

“Just do the best I can do, be myself you know, I can’t be nobody else but myself,” Curry said.

