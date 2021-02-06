Quarterback Charlie Brewer Among Top Transfers For 2021 Season

According to college football analyst R.J. Young of FOX Sports, Charlie Brewer, a four-year starter and one of the best quarterbacks in Baylor history, is one of the top transfers this year and should make an immediate impact

Over the span of one week, Utah went from having two freshman quarterbacks — neither of whom have taken a snap in a college game — ready for spring ball to four who will now compete for the starting job.

While three of them, one being an incoming freshman, have never taken played in a college football game, the other quarterback has enough experience for all of them.

Charlie Brewer, a four-year starter and one of the best quarterbacks in Baylor history, Charlie Brewer announced he will be heading to Salt Lake City to suit up for Utah this upcoming season as a graduate transfer back on Dec. 20.

The quarterback depth needed some new blood as season starter Cam Rising will be out until next summer — and expected to miss all of spring ball — recovering from shoulder surgery suffered on the first play of the second quarter against USC in the season opener.

Grad transfer Jake Bentley and senior Drew Lisk, both of whom played this season, are moving on from the program — Bentley to South Alabama and Lisk to graduation.

With Rising out and Bentley/Lisk moving on, that now leaves freshman Cooper Justice, incoming freshman (4-star) Peter Costelli, Ja'Quinden Jackson (freshman transfer from Texas) and Brewer as the quarterbacks who will be going through spring ball.

Brewer joining the program is arguably the biggest win because much like Bentley, he brings a starting pedigree to the room. Without him in the mix, the Utes would have three quarterbacks who've never started a game and one with just one start — not to mention two of them (Rising and Jackson) are coming off serious injuries that required surgery.

According to college football analyst R.J. Young of FOX Sports, Brewer is among his top five transfers who will make an immediate impact for the Utes this upcoming season.

“He knows what it means to compete in a conference championship game against one of the better teams in the country,” Young said. “I think Utah can really start thinking of themselves as being a favorite to win the Pac-12 South, I think it’s going to be them and or USC. Charlie Brewer gives you a capable winner, a capable leader, a grad transfer, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not he’s gonna be eligible to play. Charlie Brewer is an absolutely outstanding passer of the football and he’s been on an 11-win Baylor team, that’s where Utah wants to go next year.”

Yet according to Young, Brewer isn't the only transfer heading to Utah who could've made the list. The Utes also picked up former 4-star quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (Texas) and running backs T.J. Pleder (Oklahoma) and Chris Curry (LSU) — all of whom could have an immediate impact.

Because of his maturity and experience, a lot of talk will be made regarding Brewer and his ability to challenge for the vacant starting spot, even moreso since Rising out until fall camp.

"It is with much thought and prayer that I am announcing I will be entering the transfer portal and moving on as a graduate transfer," Brewer said in a statement posted on Twitter. "A heartfelt thank you to my teammates, Coach [Matt] Rhule and Coach [Dave] Aranda for an amazing ride the past four years here at Baylor. I will take with me a lifetime of great memories and a degree from Baylor University."

Brewer's career at Baylor was up-and-down, but the ups far outweighed the downs. Under former coach Matt Rhule, his junior season was something special when he threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns to just interceptions. He also added 344 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He led Baylor in a resurgent season to an 11-3 record before suffering losses to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately, this past season didn't go as planned for Brewer. With Rhule now off to the NFL, Brewer struggled under new head coach Dave Aranda in leading the Bears to a 2-7 record. He threw for just 1,958 yards and 14 touchdowns (with eight interceptions), while adding 154 yards rushing and four scores.

As a four-year starter for Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 44 games played. He also added 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns as one of college football's most dynamic talents.

It's unknown what the status of Rising will be come next season, as well as the play of Costelli or the health of Jackson. But the one thing that can be counted on is that Brewer will show up ready to seize the starting job and do everything he can to get it.

