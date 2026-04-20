Ranking every Utah player expected to be picked in the 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, it's not hard to find mock drafts and positional rankings floating around the internet.

As such, we've created a similar list of our own and ranked the top Utah prospects expected to be drafted over the coming weekend.

Let's take a look at the top four Utes who should be picked during the draft, which is set for April 23-25.

1. Spencer Fano

Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Spanish Fork, Utah, native has been widely regarded as the Utes' top 2026 prospect for almost a year now. Fano's highly-efficient 2025 campaign, in which he didn't allow a single sack across 350 pass blocking opportunities and was hailed as a consensus All-America and the Outland Trophy recipient, only strengthened his case for being a high draft pick.



The notion that Fano could move inside to play guard or center at the next level has added some intrigue to his NFL profile as well, and will likely lead to him being one of the first offensive lineman on the board on Thursday.

2. Caleb Lomu

Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Like Fano, Lomu didn't allow a sack from his left tackle post this past season. The Arizona native also graded out as one of the top tackle prospects at the scouting combine, where Lomu finished No. 3 in production score, No. 4 in overall score and No. 5 in athleticism (Fano came in at No. 1 in all three categories).



Perhaps the only things keeping him from being talked about as a potential top-10 pick are his experience level (two-year starter in the Big 12, which isn't known for elite pass-rushers) and how he handles power rushers at the next level as a taller, upright tackle.

3. Dallen Bentley

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bentley will probably have to wait until after the first day of the draft for his name to be called, given all the tight end talent in this year's draft with Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers leading the way. Still, the former Snow College product graded out as the fifth-most athletic tight end at the combine after posting a 4.62 time in the 40-yard dash, pairing nicely with the career-year he had with the Utes in 2025 (48 catches, 620 yards and six touchdowns). His route-running leaves room for growth, though his toughness and frame (6-foot-4, 253 pounds) are two qualities that'll help him get picked over the weekend.

4. Logan Fano

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) is pressured by Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If both Fano brothers hear their name called during the draft, it'll likely be because a team picking in the later rounds liked Logan's size, strength and ability to defend the run off the edge. His pass-rush game probably needs some refinement, though Logan's toughness and quickness could help set the foundation for a nice career at the pro level.