Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 1 2019's 150 Years of College Football

With still a little more than three months until Utah football kicks off against Florida to begin the 2022 season, its never a bad thing to discuss something other than recruiting, schemes, players progress and what the depth chart may look like come September. In light of the sneak peak Utah fans were given of the 2022 hand-painted helmet, we decided to rank all of Utah's previous hand-painted helmets back to the 2016 season.

Approximately halfway through spring camp, Ute fans were given a taste of the 2022 hand-painted helmets. A breathtaking work of art and a beautiful tribute, the helmets will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. While these helmets remain in a league of their own, we'll rank all the helmets that came before.

Determining the best looking hand-painted helmet was difficult, but ultimately, the 2019 edition reigns supreme. To commemorate the 150 years of college football the Utes went back in time to the 1960’s as they wore a uniform resembling the 1966-67 seasons. With the alternate interlocking U’s logo, scuff marks hand painted onto a chrome helmet, bright red top and grey pants, the Utes took a page out of the history books and painted it perfect, literally.

What ultimately sets this apart from the rest is that its the perfect combination of swag, school representation and elite artistic execution. Not only was it a nice tribute to an old helmet, but it was also a very refreshing alternate look that still remained true to the Utes identity.

Overall, the vast majority of the hand-painted editions are some of the best helmets that Utah has ever produced. It has presented a unique opportunity for the program to take the field with some truly breathtaking works of art that represent what the Utes are all about.

After the sneak peak we were given during spring, fans can remain confident that the tradition will continue this season as Utah embraces #22Forever with their heartfelt tribute to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

The final ranking of the hand-painted helmets can be found below.

5. 2017's 'Throwin' Up the U'

4. 2018's Red-Tailed Hawk Feathers

3. 2021's U.S.S. Salt Lake City

2. 2016's Drum and Feather

1. 2019's 150 Years of College Football

