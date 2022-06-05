Skip to main content
Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 1 2019's 150 Years of College Football

Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 1 2019's 150 Years of College Football

A ranking of Utah's five hand-painted helmets from 2016 to present.

A ranking of Utah's five hand-painted helmets from 2016 to present.

With still a little more than three months until Utah football kicks off against Florida to begin the 2022 season, its never a bad thing to discuss something other than recruiting, schemes, players progress and what the depth chart may look like come September. In light of the sneak peak Utah fans were given of the 2022 hand-painted helmet, we decided to rank all of Utah's previous hand-painted helmets back to the 2016 season.

Approximately halfway through spring camp, Ute fans were given a taste of the 2022 hand-painted helmets. A breathtaking work of art and a beautiful tribute, the helmets will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. While these helmets remain in a league of their own, we'll rank all the helmets that came before.

Determining the best looking hand-painted helmet was difficult, but ultimately, the 2019 edition reigns supreme. To commemorate the 150 years of college football the Utes went back in time to the 1960’s as they wore a uniform resembling the 1966-67 seasons. With the alternate interlocking U’s logo, scuff marks hand painted onto a chrome helmet, bright red top and grey pants, the Utes took a page out of the history books and painted it perfect, literally.

What ultimately sets this apart from the rest is that its the perfect combination of swag, school representation and elite artistic execution. Not only was it a nice tribute to an old helmet, but it was also a very refreshing alternate look that still remained true to the Utes identity.

Overall, the vast majority of the hand-painted editions are some of the best helmets that Utah has ever produced. It has presented a unique opportunity for the program to take the field with some truly breathtaking works of art that represent what the Utes are all about. 

After the sneak peak we were given during spring, fans can remain confident that the tradition will continue this season as Utah embraces #22Forever with their heartfelt tribute to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

The final ranking of the hand-painted helmets can be found below.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. 2017's 'Throwin' Up the U'

4. 2018's Red-Tailed Hawk Feathers

3. 2021's U.S.S. Salt Lake City

2. 2016's Drum and Feather

1. 2019's 150 Years of College Football

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

USATSI_9559963
Football

Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 2 2016's Drum and Feather

By Cole Bagley22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.04.37 AM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Utah makes top 5 for 2023 3-star running back Marquise Collins

By Cole BagleyJun 4, 2022
USATSI_17203974
Football

Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 3 2021's U.S.S. Salt Lake City

By Cole BagleyJun 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 9.24.05 PM
Podcasts

A Strong Brotherhood: Jaylon Glover and Tyler Knaak explain Utah's family culture and how they look out for one another

By Cole BagleyJun 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 2.20.49 PM
Football

Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 4 2018's Red-Tailed Hawk Feathers

By Cole BagleyJun 2, 2022
10435236
Recruiting

Recruiting: Utah makes top 9 for 2023 4-star safety Jordan Sanford

By Cole BagleyJun 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 2.42.05 PM
Football

R&R BBQ to host 'Meat and Greet' event with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25

By FanNation AllUtesJun 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 12.03.03 AM
Football

Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 5 2017's 'Throwin' Up the U'

By Cole BagleyJun 1, 2022