Ranking Utah's most difficult games for the 2020 season

When the Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday morning, Utah saw exactly who would it would be facing for the 2020 season — and if you're fans of the Utes, you have to be ecstatic.

The schedule is set up extremely well for Utah to not only defend its Pac-12 south division title, but go to a third consecutive conference championship game.

“The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our Conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason Bowl opportunities,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Importantly, our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority.”

Now we rank Utah's schedule from its easiest (should-be) victories to its most difficult games and who could stand in the way...

1.) Week 1: Saturday, Nov. 7 — vs. Arizona

The Utes get to kickoff of the 2020 season with their easiest game of the year, facing a beleaguered Arizona squad that is in search of a new identity. The Wildcats finished 2-7 in Pac-12 play last year, 4-8 overall, and must now replace its starting QB, starting RB and leading tackler from last season. It's an ideal game for Utah to break in a new starting QB and extremely young/inexperienced defense, especially at home.

2.) Week 6: Saturday, Friday, Dec. 11 — @ Colorado

Utah demolished Colorado to end the regular season last year and there's no reason to think the same thing won't happen again. The Buffaloes finished last season in last place of the Pac-12 south and must now replace its starting QB and top-two starting wide receivers, all while dealing with a new coach. If Utah finds itself needing a victory to end the season and make the conference title game, this is an ideal scenario.

3.) Week 5: Saturday, Dec. 5 — vs. Oregon State

This was a toss-up between the Beavers and UCLA, but ultimately I think Oregon State will be the easier matchup for the Utes. QB Jake Luton and WR Isaiah Hodgins were huge parts of the Beaver offense and must now be replaced. But getting the Beavers at home later in the season is big for Utah as the Utes should be established in pivotal roles by then.

4.) Week 2: Friday, Nov. 13 — @ UCLA

This an interesting second game of the season and could be a lot tougher than many would anticipate. Not only is the game on a short week and the second game of the season, Utah will still be trying to figure out what works schematically. Meanwhile, the Bruins will be at home for the first time, and should take a big jump in Chip Kelly's third season — especially with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the majority of the offense returning.

5.) Week 4: Saturday, Nov. 28 — @ Arizona State

This has trap game written all over it for the Utes, as they will face Pac-12 south rival USC seven days prior. Arizona State is no slouch and now entering year three under Herm Edwards, are primed to take the next step forward. With QB Jayden Daniels leading a dynamic offense, the Sun Devils will be a very trendy pick to pull off this upset down in the desert.

6.) Week 3: Saturday, Nov. 21 — vs. USC

The premiere game of the Pac-12 south division will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving, with the winner being in the driver's seat for the division title. USC returns a lot from last year's team, but must come into Salt Lake City and take down the Utes, something extremely difficult to do.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka