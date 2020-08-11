AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Reports: Pac-12 CEO's to meet Tuesday night, discuss 2020 future

Ryan Kostecka

For the past 100 years, the University of Utah has played college football every season in the fall. Now that streak is being threatened due to health, safety and longterm concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation.

According to sources, Tuesday night is shaping up to be a big one in the history of the Pac-12 conference. The 12 presidents or chancellors who make up the Pac-12 CEO group — who ultimately make the decisions for the conference as a whole — are scheduled to meet and discuss the realities/possibilities for a fall football season.

The opinion that seems most common, and that is being most likely linked, is that they will vote to not play this fall — rather opt out to play in the spring. 

A conference call took place on Monday night featuring each school's athletic director and head football coach to discuss the growing concerns about the health and safety of the players. During that conference call, those involved were updated about the direction the conference was heading in, which is a cancellation of the fall and postponement to the spring.

The point of the CEO's meeting tonight is that they're expected to be briefed about the growing concern regarding myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle often caused by a viral infection that has been linked to the novel coronavirus. 

According to the American Heart Association, myocarditis "comes on suddenly and often with significant severity, resulting in an exceptionally high risk of death caused by cardiogenic shock (the heart's inability to pump enough blood), fatal arrhythmias (abnormal heartbeats) and multiorgan failure."

Utah Utes team doctor David Petron, a member of the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Board, was interviewed on ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City on Monday evening and expressed his concern regarding playing college football this fall.

During the interview, Petron said that a document outlining the possible methods moving forward was presented to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, and will now be shared with the CEO group Tuesday night.

"The recommendation will be stop contact and competitive activities at this time and the document will outline criteria that is needed to move forward with competition," Petron told host Spence Checketts.

The biggest takeaway from Petron's interview was that he didn't outright dismiss the idea of playing college football this fall, still leaving the option open.

But in order to do so, there needs to be much more frequent testing that are in line with the hotspots throughout the nation. For instance, Pullman, Washington in Washington State has barely been hit so weekly testing would be most appropriate. Likewise, Los Angeles where UCLA and USC are located are hotspots and needed to be treated as thus with daily testing.

Petron also said that while daily testing isn't an option at this point, a point-of-care test would serve its purpose and potentially allow for a college football season. He also noted that with the issues of myocarditis potentially being a threat, cardiac evaluations must be done as well.

Even with all of this information now out in the public, college football players still want to play. 

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley took to Twitter on Monday night to compliment the job that Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and his staff have done already in making sure to keep the players safe and healthy.

The Pac-12 CEO group has a huge decision to make this evening, and while it may be considered premature to decide the fate of the college football season already, this is a discussion that needed to be had a month ago.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Pac-12's #WeAreUnited came to be college football's #WeWantToPlay

College football players across the Power 5 announced Sunday they hope to create a College Football Players Association as conferences are still trying to decide if they can hold a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season; Pac-12 to possibly follow suit

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten voted 12-2 today on favor of cancelling the 2020 college football season — becoming the first Power 5 conference to shut it down

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: College football on the verge of being canceled/suspended

According to multiple reports that broke out late Sunday night, multiple sports and news outlets, including Sports Illustrated, are saying that the upcoming college football season is close to being canceled/suspended

Ryan Kostecka

Trio of former Utes thriving in the NBA bubble

While Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers have secured the No. 1 seed in the West, Delon Wright and the Dallas Mavericks are battling for seeding while Jakob Poeltl and the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to sneak into the playoffs

Ryan Kostecka

#WeAreUnited leaders not happy regarding Thursday night meeting with Pac-12

Despite reports trickling out Friday from the Pac-12 conference that its Thursday night meeting with #WeAreUnited leaders went well, it appears the group is not satisfied and even more concerned

Ryan Kostecka

QB Peter Costelli will enroll early at Utah; to skip senior season of football

The headliner of Utah's 2021 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Peter Costelli will opt of his senior year at Mission Viejo HS and enroll early at Utah to compete for the starting quarterback position

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Robert Regan Jr. is an SI All-American nominee

Looking to add to its secondary, Utah is in search of its next great cornerback and Robert Regan Jr., a 6'0'', 186-pound three-star recruit, could be the Utes' next star in the defensive backfield

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes receive commitment from 2021 prospect Jonah Elliss

Jonah Elliss, a three-star linebacker and the top prospect in the state of Idaho, announced his commitment to Utah on Friday evening. His commitment continues the Elliss legacy for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 prepared to take out "massive" loan to save conference athletics

According to The Mercury News' Jon Wilner, the Pac-12 is planning an extensive loan program to save its athletic programs with the 2020 college football season in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Keleki Latu is an SI All-American nominee

After losing nine starters, including three on the defensive line, to last season's defense, the Utes are looking to rebuild in the trenches and the addition of Keleki Latu could be huge moving forward

Ryan Kostecka