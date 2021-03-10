Rough Month At Wide Receiver Position Ends With Nacua At BYU

Weeks after finding out that Utah would be playing against former Ute Bryan Thompson (Arizona State) this season, news dropped that another wide receiver would be facing his former team when Samson Nacua announced he's suiting up for BYU this season

The last month has not been kind to Utah — especially at the wide receiver position.

First Bryan Thompson, Utah's top receiver the past two seasons, announced he was leaving the program and heading south to play for Pac-12 south foe Arizona State. That means that one of the Utes biggest threats in the south division not only got a legitimate playmaker, it would be up to Utah to stop him now.

Then Cam Gardner elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Feb. 25, costing Utah another body at the wide receiver position. Gardner played sparingly this past season, mostly on special teams, but supposedly made enough strides in the offseason to warrant a look at the two-deep.

The next domino to fall was the parting of ways with wide receivers coach Guy Holliday, who apparently has become the fall guy for the wide receivers electing to leave the program over the past month.

Finally, a few days after wide receiver Samson Nacua elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, it became known that he too was choosing a future opponent of Utah's.

Nacua, along with his brother Puka who transferred from Washington, announced on Monday night that they were both transferring to BYU. Their brother Kai suited up for the Cougars from 2013-16.

To recap the past month for Utah at the wide receiver position, it hasn't been good at all.

The Utes have lost three wide receivers to the transfer portal and had their position coach terminated from his position. Two of the three receivers are not only fan favorites, they're big-time contributors in all facets of the game.

And the cherry on top, those two receivers who were the toughest loss are transferring to programs that Utah will be facing this upcoming season.

It's unknown where Utah goes from here, but one would think that it can only go up from here.

