Samson Nacua Heads South To Play For BYU With Brother, Puka

Just weeks after learning that they will have to face former teammate Bryan Thompson at Arizona State this upcoming season, Utah learned that it'll be facing another former Ute in Samson Nacua after he announced his transfer to BYU

It's one thing to lose a former player to the NCAA transfer portal.

It's quite another to lose that player to an opponent you will be playing in the upcoming season.

While still a rare occasion, every now and then it does happen. And not it appears that Utah is the anomaly in this situation.

Just weeks after learning that the Utes will have to face former teammate Bryan Thompson at Arizona State this upcoming season, Utah learned that it'll be facing another former Ute in Samson Nacua after he announced his transfer to BYU.

Nacua is making use of his super senior season by making the move 45 minutes south to now suit up for the Utes' most hated rival. And make no mistake, the Holy War is as hated a rivalry as there is.

He will be immediately eligible for the Cougars this upcoming season after graduating from Utah and becoming a graduate transfer. He originally announced his plans to transfer on Sunday, February 28.

“Dear Utah, from the beginning this family brought me in with loving and open arms,” Nacua wrote on Twitter. “I wouldn’t change a thing in the years I’ve been here. I’ve loved every moment here and am more than thankful for every opportunity given to me. To the coaches and head man Kyle Whittingham I’m grateful for the belief in me especially when nobody else did. To my brothers thank you for your love and friendship you have all showed me and I only hope I was able to show the same in return. The bonds and friendships we created will last a lifetime and I’ll always be here as a friend and a Ute. Finish what we have started and always come willing to work and learn. At this time I feel it is the best to part ways with Utah and open my options and recruitment up. Thankful for everything and a Ute forever.”

Nacua has served in a backup role for most of his career, but his contributions in the offense and on special teams were a large part of the Utes success. He led Utah in receiving touchdowns (from the wide receiver position) in 2018 and 2019 despite just one start.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he is a very capable route runner with phenomenal hands who rarely drops the ball. His ability to make tough catches down the sideline and consistently find the end zone could make him an instant contributor for BYU.

He will end his career at Utah with 82 catches for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns

The local product from Timpview High School was a walk-on to the program before earning a scholarship that fall and redshirting.

In 2017, he played in 13 games with a career high six starts and caught 29 passes for 294 yards and a score. He followed that up with a breakout sophomore campaign in which he finished with 31 catches for 362 yards and five scores.

His junior year in 2019 is when he showcased his big play ability with 18 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. His 18.3 yards per catch ranked fourth in the Pac-12 and 29th in the country. This past season is when Nacua finished with four catches for just 29 yards and a score.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) pushes into the end zone while being held by USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, Samson isn't the only Nacua transferring to BYU for this upcoming season. Former four-star wide receiver and Samson's younger brother Puka will be joining his older sibling in Provo. They announced their intention to transfer together, citing family issues as to why they're electing to return closer to home.

Puka played the past two seasons at Washington, racking up 16 catches for 319 yards and three scores. He was expected to be the Huskies No. 1 wide receiver this upcoming season, but will now have three years of eligibility left.

They're following in the footsteps of their older brother Kai, who suited up for BYU from 2013-16 and is currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

With Nacua and Thompson now gone, Utah will still have plenty of options at wide receiver. Britain Covey, Solomon Enis, Devaughn Vele and Jaylen Dixon will battle it out as the potential starters while Money Parks and incoming freshman Makai Cope will be relied upon to supply depth.

