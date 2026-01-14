TCU vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The BYU Cougars managed to squeak past their in-state rivals, the Utah Utes, on the weekend, and now they're looking for their fourth straight Big 12 win when they host the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night.

TCU is looking to break its two-game losing streak, but back-to-back games against Arizona and BYU aren't making things easy on them.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

TCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

TCU +12.5 (-110)

BYU -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

TCU +660

BYU -1050

Total

OVER 156.5 (-110)

UNDER 156.5 (-110)

TCU vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 14

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Marriott Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

TCU Record: 11-5 (1-2 in Big 12)

BYU Record: 15-1 (3-0 in Big 12)

TCU vs. BYU Betting Trends

TCU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games when set as the underdog

The UNDER is 8-3 in TCU's last 11 games played in January

BYU is 17-1 straight up in its last 18 games vs. TCU

The OVER is 4-1 in BYU's last five games

BYU is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games vs. Big 12 opponents

TCU vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

David Punch, F - TCU Horned Frogs

David Punch is leading TCU in points (14.1), rebounds (7.8), and blocks (2.6). Not only is he effective on the offensive side of the court, but he's a problem on defense as well. When he's on his "A" game, TCU is a tough opponent for any team to face.

TCU vs. BYU Prediction and Pick

TCU is better than its record indicates, and I think they'll put up a fight against BYU tonight. The Horned Frogs are one of the better defensive teams in the country, ranking 26th in defensive efficiency. They also do a great job of creating extra scoring chance opportunities, averaging +5.9 per game, which can go a long way in covering this spread as underdogs.

I'll back TCU at the current number.

Pick: TCU +12.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!