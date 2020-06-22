Seven Utes named to Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 teams

College football may still be two and a half months away, but that hasn't stopped publications preparing for a full season.

In regards to that, Athlon Sports recently released its preseason all-Pac-12 teams — and low and behold, seven Utes were named to nine sports on the four teams.

It's safe to say that the return of redshirt junior Britain Covey isn't just bringing back excitement with the Utah fan base, it's doing so throughout the country.

According to Athlon Sports, Covey is being named to the preseason first-team all-Pac-12 squad as a punt returner — while also being named to the second team as a wide receiver.

Covey redshirted all of last season to recovery from a knee injury suffered in the 2018 Pac-12 championship game against Washington, but now that he's healthy, it appears he's receiving the same status throughout the conference he had prior to the injury.

Covey was Utah’s leading receiver in 2015 and 2018 — he served a two-year LDS church mission in 2016 and 2017 — but he was also an all-Pac-12 return specialist both years.

In 2018, Covey averaged 8.8 yards per punt return and was often so dynamic in tight spaces that he typically made something out of nothing. Covey's return should give in an instant spark to Utah's return game and receiving corps, as his ability to play in the slot or in the backfield are traits Utah's offense could use.

The only Ute to be named to the preseason first-team not in regards to special teams is tight end Brant Kuithe, who came on strong at the end of last season and could end up being one of the top tight ends in the nation.

Kuithe, who earned all-Pac-12 second-team honors last season with 34 catches for 602 yards and six scores, is expected to take on a much bigger role in Utah's offense this upcoming season.

He had two major breakout games this past season — against UCLA when he caught five passes for 132 yards and a score — and against Colorado when he caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores while adding two rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Look for the 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior to really breakout this season and potentially earn all-American recognition if things go accordingly.

Apart from Covey being named a preseason second-teamer at wide receiver, the Utes saw three more players earn that same recognition.

On offense, Utah is expected to be strong in the trenches as center Orlando Umana has been named to the team. Umana, who was named all-Pac-12 honorable mention last season, has 25 career starts with 21 coming at center.

His leadership will be vital to breaking in a new quarterback on offense.

Joining Umana is projected starting left guard Nick Ford. Ford, who also joined Umana last season as a Pac-12 honorable mention pick, has 21 career starts across three different positions, including the final 13 games of last season at right guard.

The fourth Ute to be named preseason all-Pac-12 second-team is defensive Mika Tafua, who has massive shoes to fill in helping take over for all-time sack leader Bradlee Anae.

Tafua, who was named all-Pac-12 honorable mention last season, started at right end last year opposite Anae and finished with 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He is poised for a major breakout season and with his continued development, could blossom into an all-American candidate over his final two seasons.

Lastly, returning starting middle linebacker Devin Lloyd was named to the third-team. After finishing last year with a team-high 91 tackles and earning all-Pac-12 honorable mention accolades, Lloyd will carry a larger role this season as one of two returning defensive starters.

Rounding out the group is running back Devin Brumfield, who was named to the preseason all-Pac-12 fourth team. Brumfield is expected to battle Jordan Wilmore for the starting role this season, and if he wins the job, could put up some big numbers behind a talented offensive line.

Altogether, reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon and Pac-12 south division favorite USC lead the way with 13 players represented. Surprisingly, Stanford and Cal were next with 12 nominees each while Arizona State, Washington and Washington State all had 10 apiece.

Arizona and UCLA were the least represented with five players each while Colorado and Oregon State each had six.

Utah is set to open the 2020 season against BYU on Sept. 3 before beginning Pac-12 play against Cal. on Sept. 26.