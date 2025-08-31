Social media reacts to Utah QB Devon Dampier's impressive debut vs. UCLA
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier had social media buzzing following an impressive debut against UCLA Saturday night.
The Utes' signal-caller was efficient throwing the ball and showcased his dual-threat abilities on the ground, spearheading his team to a 43-10 thumping of the Bruins from the Rose Bowl.
Dampier was in full control throughout, completing 21-of-25 pass attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to leading Utah with 87 rushing yards on 16 carries and another score with his legs.
Dampier came out looking sharp right away, leading Utah to pay dirt on its first offensive series of the season — an 11-play, 80-yard drive which was capped off by a 13-yard rush from sophomore running back Wayshawn Parker. Dampier was 3-for-4 for 30 yards on the series and had two carries for 17 yards.
That drive set the tone for the rest of the night. While remaining sharp on third down, Utah scored on its next two series and held a 20-7 advantage at the halftime break after UCLA got on the via a 19-yard touchdown reception for former Utah running back Anthony Woods.
After both sides exchanged field goals to start the second half, Utah delivered a gut punch late in the third quarter with a 21-play, 80-yard drive which took up nearly 10 minutes of playing time and was capped off by a keeper from Dampier.
Dampier managed another lengthy scoring to start the fourth quarter, putting the Utes up 36-10 following a NaQuari Rogers touchdown with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.
Dampier's big debut had X users praising the New Mexico transfer on social media, including a couple of former NFL quarterbacks and several media personalities.
"Dampier for Utah is Kyler Murray," wrote former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinhart on social media platform X.
Another ex-NFL signal caller, Kurt Benkert, posted in June that Dampier might in the Heisman Trophy discussion entering his junior season. Benkert posted prior to kickoff that Saturday marked the beginning of Dampier's Heisman Trophy campaign, and needless to say the Virginia standout felt pretty good about his preseason prediction during the Utes' thumping of the Bruins.
"No one wanted to listen to me months ago," Benkert posted to X Saturday night in a reply to Leinhart's post. "Dampier is the TRUTH."