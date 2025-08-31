Utah vs. UCLA: Live updates, highlights from 2025 season opener
Utah football is finally back.
After months of speculating how the Utes' new-look offense will help revitalize Kyle Whittingham's team in its second season in the Big 12, fans will finally get to see Devon Dampier and company in action for a showdown against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
The Utes enter 2025 looking to bounce back from a disappointing and injury-riddled 2024 season that saw them finish below .500 for the first time in over a decade. With a new offensive coordinator-quarterback duo in Jason Beck and Dampier, both by way of New Mexico, Utah shouldn't have as much trouble finding the end zone this fall, though Kyle Whittingham and the Utes will need to sort out their wide receiver hierarchy if they're to reach their full potential on the offensive side of the ball.
DeShaun Foster's Bruins are also coming off a 5-7 finish to 2024, though they ended their season on a more positive note than the Utes did, with victories in four of their last six games, including three over bowl teams Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa.
The transfer portal hit UCLA hard, though Foster and his staff made the splashiest addition of the offseason with the acquisition of Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The former No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class from Downey, California, returned closer to home following an NIL contract dispute with the Volunteers.
Kickoff between the former Pac-12 schools is set for 8 p.m. local time/9 p.m. MT on Fox.
1ST QUARTER RECAP
Utes strike first: Wayshawn Parker takes the inside handoff from Dampier 13 yards for Utah's first score of the 2025 season, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive in the process. Dillon Curtis' missed point after attempt keeps the game at 6-0.
Snowden converts on third down: Some misdirection from the Utes in the backfield creates space for Snowden to catch a dump-off pass from Dampier and pick up enough yards for a first down.
Snowden first down: Utah's first play from scrimmage in 2025 is a screen pass to do-it-all athlete Smith Snowden, leading to a first down. Whittingham said in the offseason Utah would use Snowden on offense this season.
Kickoff: UCLA won the toss and deferred — Utah will start the 2025 season with the ball.
PREGAME
Weather: It's 84 degrees and clear in Pasadena, California, leading up to kickoff. Heat advisories were issued earlier in the week and even impacted the betting line.
Logan Fano leads the Utah Mili: As one of the Utes' captains on defense, Logan Fano led the team in the first Utah Mili of 2025. The Utah Mili takes inspiration from a war chant that South Pacific warriors used to prepare for war, letting their enemy know that they are ready for battle.
Specialists take the field: Utah's special teams unit took to the field for pregame warm-ups about 40 minutes before kickoff.
Utes have arrived at the Rose Bowl: Dampier warmed up with Utah's quarterbacks about an hour before kickoff from Pasadena, California.