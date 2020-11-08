Statements From Mark Harlan And Kyle Whittingham

After so much up and down throughout the spring, summer and fall, Utah was going to finally receive some clarity and return to normalcy when it kicked off against Arizona this past Saturday.

Unfortunately, that never materialized as the Pac-12 granted Utah's wishes to cancel its season opener against the Wildcats due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

Following the announcement, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and head coach Kyle Whittingham each issued statements regarding the situation that unfolded on Friday afternoon.

Mark Harlan Statement

“This morning our test results included a number of positive cases, which put our team below the Pac-12’s minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes, under the league’s game cancellation policy. Coach Whittingham and I discussed this situation extensively, as well as with our medical advisors, and it was extremely clear that to go forward with the game would put our student-athletes at risk, and we simply will not take that risk. We immediately began a conversation with the Pac-12 office and Arizona Athletics Director Dave Heeke to make them aware of our situation and the resulting decision.

“We are continuing to take every precaution to safeguard the health and welfare of our student-athletes and staff, in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee’s procedures. Those with positive test results and those in contact tracing protocols are in isolation and receiving the appropriate care.

"We will continue to monitor our testing results and stay in close communication with our University, local public health officials and the Pac-12 Conference.”

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham] before the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Whittingham Statement

"As difficult as this is, there is no question it is the right decision to make. Our student-athletes’ health and well-being is absolutely paramount and we will not put them at risk. Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we will continue to care for our students-athletes and follow all protocols very thoroughly as we prepare for next week’s game.”

Reading between the lines, the last sentence of Whittingham's statement should provide as much optimism as possible. Mentioning playing the following week is as good as it's going to get right now for the Utes and fans.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka