Steve Smith Sr. doesn't make cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class
Steve Smith Sr. will have to wait another year to try and make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a first-time finalist, many expected Smith to break through and earn his rightful place in Canton, but he fell short in a competitive field that included Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen, and Antonio Gates.
Smith’s resume is undeniably Hall of Fame-worthy. He ranks eighth all-time in NFL receiving yards with 14,731, placing him in an elite category alongside some of the greatest wide receivers in history. Of the seven players ahead of him, six are already Hall of Famers, with Larry Fitzgerald awaiting eligibility in 2026. Smith’s 2005 season remains one of the most dominant ever for a wide receiver, as he won the NFL’s "Triple Crown" by leading the league in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,563), and touchdowns (12). This rare feat has been accomplished by only a handful of players, underscoring his dominance at his peak.
Before his professional success, Smith was a standout at the University of Utah, where he earned All-Mountain West honors twice and showcased his explosiveness as both a receiver and returner. That versatility translated immediately to the NFL, as he made an impact in his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers in 2001. He became the only player that year to return both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown, earning All-Pro recognition as a kick returner. His tenacity and ability to create big plays set the foundation for a career that would span 16 seasons.
Throughout his career, Smith earned five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors, proving his ability to perform at an elite level consistently. His comeback from a broken leg in 2004 to lead the league in multiple receiving categories the following season earned him the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. What made Smith particularly unique was his ability to thrive despite his smaller stature (5'9") and the lack of a consistent secondary receiving threat to draw coverage away from him.
Smith's omission from the 2025 class does not diminish his legacy. His impact on the game, particularly with the Carolina Panthers and later with the Baltimore Ravens, was immense. He remains the Panthers' all-time leading receiver and left an indelible mark as one of the fiercest competitors in NFL history. Though he missed the cut this time, his Hall of Fame induction feels like only a matter of time.