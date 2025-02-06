Utah's Kyle Whittingham named among Top 25 College Football coaches, second in Big 12
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has once again been recognized among college football’s elite, checking in at No. 8 on On3’s list of the Top 25 college football coaches in 2025. Notably, he was edged out in the Big 12 by Colorado’s Deion Sanders, who landed at No. 7, while the top three spots went to Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, and Oregon’s Dan Lanning, respectively.
Entering his 21st season as the head coach—and 32nd overall at Utah—Whittingham remains tied as the second-longest tenured FBS head coach at the same school. His 167 career victories, accompanied by an 11-6 bowl record, showcase both his consistency and postseason prowess. After guiding Utah through the Pac-12 for over a decade, Whittingham will now embark on the program’s second season in the Big 12, bringing his wealth of experience and proven track record of success into another Power Conference.
Over his tenure, Whittingham has amassed numerous accolades, including three National Coach of the Year awards and multiple conference coach of the year honors (two in the Pac-12, one in the Mountain West). His teams have performed remarkably well in conference play—Utah is 102-68 (.600) under his direction—and he has led the Utes to a winning record in 17 of his 20 seasons. Between 2021 and 2022, Whittingham spearheaded back-to-back Pac-12 titles, cementing Utah’s status as a perennial contender on the West Coast.
Utah’s success under Whittingham extends to the national stage: the undefeated 2008 team finished 13-0 and defeated Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, ultimately earning a No. 2 ranking in the final AP poll. More recently, the Utes produced back-to-back appearances in the Rose Bowl following their consecutive Pac-12 Championship Game victories.
In addition to on-field achievements, Whittingham has built a reputation for developing NFL-ready talent, with 30 Utah players drafted between 2017 and 2024, the most among current Big 12 teams. Academically, the Utes have earned six Academic All-America honors and numerous conference accolades, reflecting Whittingham’s emphasis on success both on and off the field. Now ranked among the nation’s top coaches in 2025, Whittingham continues to elevate Utah’s program while solidifying his own status as a college football mainstay.