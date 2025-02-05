Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes evolved because of 'Ultimate professional' Alex Smith
Patrick Mahomes' journey to NFL superstardom is a testament to both his exceptional talent and the ideal situation he entered with the Kansas City Chiefs.
When the Chiefs drafted Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they had a clear plan for his development. Instead of throwing him into the fire immediately, head coach Andy Reid made the strategic decision to keep him on the bench for his rookie season while veteran quarterback Alex Smith led the team. Reid has since emphasized that this decision played a crucial role in Mahomes’ growth and eventual dominance.
By sitting behind Smith, Mahomes had the opportunity to learn the intricacies of being an NFL quarterback without the immediate pressure of leading a team. Smith, a seasoned professional with years of experience, became a mentor for Mahomes, demonstrating the importance of preparation, leadership, and poise.
According to Reid, Smith’s influence on Mahomes was invaluable. While Mahomes likely had the raw talent to succeed from day one, the extra time spent observing a veteran quarterback gave him an advantage that few young quarterbacks get.
“I’m not saying he couldn’t have been as great as he is now if he didn’t sit. But to be with Alex Smith, I thought was something you can’t buy,” Reid said. “And he was able to sit there and watch a guy that’s the ultimate professional on and off the field, and just get an idea of the lay of the land, of how how things work in this league.
“And I think that’s helped him in that part of his career. I’m sure if he stepped in as a rookie and played, he probably would have been just as great as he is, but I think that helped for sure.”
Reid has repeatedly praised Smith’s role in Mahomes’ development, highlighting the impact of watching and learning from a player who exemplified professionalism both on and off the field. This structured approach allowed Mahomes to refine his mechanics, understand Reid’s complex offensive system, and develop the confidence necessary to take over when the time was right.
In 2018, after Kansas City traded Smith to Washington, Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback and immediately put the league on notice, throwing for 50 touchdowns and winning MVP in his first year as a starter.
The decision to have Mahomes sit for a year has paid off tremendously. Since becoming the starter, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl victories and established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation. If Kansas City wins on Sunday, it will mark their fourth Super Bowl title and third consecutive championship since Mahomes took over.
The Mahomes-Smith transition is a blueprint for how teams can successfully develop a young quarterback. While many franchises rush their rookie quarterbacks into action, the Chiefs took a patient approach, ensuring Mahomes had the best possible foundation before taking the reins. The results speak for themselves, as Mahomes is now the face of the NFL and continues to redefine the quarterback position.