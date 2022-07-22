The top three players in each position group: Defensive End, No. 2 Gabe Reid

Despite being a particularly young group, Utah's defensive ends are a relentless squad of punishing and physical athletes, fully prepared to create havoc in the backfield of any opposing offense this season.

With that being said, it's important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

During his final year at Stanford before transferring to Utah this past season, Reid was one of the most effective defenders on the Cardinal defense, recording 62 total tackles for fourth most on the team. He also led the program with 10 tackles for loss while also registering an interception and three pass break-ups.

While slightly bigger than his brother Karene, Gabe checks in at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds. Operating primarily at the outside linebacker position, Reid is a do-it-all type of defender who presents a physical pass rush but also has the ability to drop back and defend as demonstrated by his interception against Oregon this past year.

In what will be his final year of college eligibility, Reid joins an extremely talented defense that is poised to help the program repeat as back-to-back Pac-12 Champions. Despite playing as a linebacker at Stanford, Reid is expected to move up to the defensive end position at the U.

With his size, athleticism, experience, nose for the football, and ferocious physicality, Reid possesses the skills and abilities to compete for a starting position opposite of Van Fillinger this fall. While he'll have to battle with several other talented ends such as Jonah Elliss and Connor O'Toole, Reid's experience and proven production should give him a leg up on the competition.

If he finds himself in that starting role, Reid will be a reliable defender that creates a multitude of problems for opposing offenses. Proven by his production last season, Reid could be a potential candidate for the Mayor of Sack Lake City in his final collegiate year.

