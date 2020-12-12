Thoughts From Utah's 38-21 Win Over No. 21 Colorado

With the nation watching as FOX's 'Game of the Week', Utah finally played a complete game and put on a clinic in the snow in the second half by scoring 28 straight points to take down No. 21 Colorado

For Utah, there were a lot of questions entering Saturday's game against No. 21 Colorado.

Despite coming off its first victory of the season last week against Oregon State, questions remained surrounding the play-calling of the offense, the up-and-down play of the quarterback Jake Bentley and whether or not the defense could put together a complete game.

Those questions were answered following Utah's 38-21 point victory over Colorado at Folsom Field on Saturday. Here are FIVE thoughts following the win...

1.) Ty Jordan is a DUDE

Ty Jordan is a stud. There's no and's, if's or but's about it, Jordan is the man for Utah at the running back position and is only going to get better.

After a slow first half, Jordan broke out in a big way over the final 30 minutes to finish with 147 yards and two scores on just 17 carries (8.6 ypc). Jordan has now rushed for 443 yards and three scores on 61 carries — meaning over a 12-game season, Jordan would finish with 1,329 yards and nine scores on 183 carries (110.8 yards per game).

What's most impressive about Jordan is his strength and burst, a rarity to have both as a true freshman. A homerun threat every time he touches the ball, Jordan does a phenomenal job of hitting the hole hard when it's there, or showing patience and vision to wait for a hole to open up.

No doubt about it, Jordan is going to be a monster for the next four years at Utah so Ute fans should be excited and hop onto the hype train right now.

2.) Jake Bentley Shows He Can Play

A lot has been made of Bentley this season after his up-and-down season thus far, showing moments of greatness and then just confounding moments as well. While Saturday proved no different, Bentley was significantly better in the second half and showed the fight that he's been known for throughout his career.

Bentley finished 20-of-32 for 240 yards and two touchdowns (one interception), while adding 11 carries for 31 yards on the ground. His numbers could've been significantly better if he would've hit on a few more throws, constantly missing targets.

But the one thing we saw from Bentley today compared to other weeks is that he never let those bad throws get to him. Each time after a bad play, he regrouped and had the confidence in himself to make the next throw. You can tell that this second half of the game was where he felt the most comfortable throughout the season, which is a good sign moving forward.

If he continues to make strides, there's no reason to believe this offense won't continue making strides.

3.) Nephi Sewell Is A Game-Changer

Entering the season, Sewell changed positions from safety to linebacker, being asked to play alongside Devin Lloyd. In four games, he's proven to be a difference-maker at the linebacker spot by showcasing a blend of physicality and athleticism that's rarely seen.

On back-to-back plays in the second half, Sewell stuffed Colorado running back Jarek Broussard at the LOS before dropping into coverage to intercept quarterback Sam Noyer.

It's crazy to think he's been playing the linebacker spot for just this year, especially with everything COVID-19 has done to take away from action on the field. The future is extremely bright for this Utah defense moving forward, especially when you think of Lloyd and Sewell being back for the next two seasons with the young secondary.

4.) Britain Covey Is The Most Exciting Player In The Pac-12

Covey has been around Utah football forever it feels like. As a 23-year old junior, this week was the first time he's been fully healthy in over two years and it showed.

An absolute dynamite in the return game and at wide receiver, Covey showed that he's nearly impossible to be defended one-on-one. Incredibly quick with great strength, his route-running frustrated Colorado all game long as he finished with a career-high 9 catches for 76 yards and a score. He also had three punt returns for 44 yards and three kick returns for 88 yards.

He's the key to Utah unlocking its full potential on offense.

With Covey doing his thing in the slot, he's either single covered and gets the ball, or when double-covered, it opens things up for tight end Brant Kuithe and big receivers Solomon Enis and Bryan Thompson. More than anything though, it doesn't allow defenses to stack the box against Jordan. That's what Colorado tried to do and Covey constantly made the Buffaloes pay the price. Once they backed off, Jordan went out and ran like crazy on offense in the second half.

It's unknown how ling Covey will be around, but what is known is how talented he is and how he will continue to lift the Utes to new heights.

5.) Buy Stock In Utah For The Future

Utah will win a Pac-12 championship within the next 3 years.

That may seem bold since the program hasn't done so in its 10 years in the Pac-12, but it's something everyone should buy stock in.

This entire Utah team should return next season, and that young and inexperienced defense has been much better than advertised. The offense, with Jordan, Covey and Kuithe all back for at least two more seasons is going to be dynamite.

Utah is one of the youngest teams in the country and they just went on the road and battered the No. 21 team in the nation, holding the country's No. 2 rusher to just 80 yards a week after he ran for 301 yards. The offense is finding its rhythm and becoming extremely difficult to defend.

I have a feeling that this sort of game, the victory and the way the Utes achieved it, is something everyone will look back on as to what spear-headed Utah to its conference title in the next few seasons.

