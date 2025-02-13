Three Utah Utes players headed to 2025 NFL Combine
Three Utah players have officially been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, marking an exciting step toward their professional football careers.
Brant Kuithe, Junior Tafuna, and Karene Reid are among the 329 prospects selected for this prestigious event, which will take place from February 24 through March 3. Each of these players has left a lasting impact on Utah’s football program, and their performances at the Combine will be crucial in determining their NFL Draft stock.
Kuithe departs Utah as one of the most accomplished tight ends in school history. Over his 60-game career, he amassed 183 receptions, 2,387 receiving yards, and 22 receiving touchdowns, making him the Utes’ all-time leader in all three categories among tight ends. A four-time all-conference selection, Kuithe earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors in 2024 after previously securing All-Pac-12 Second-Team recognition in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Despite battling injuries in his final season, Kuithe remained a dominant force when on the field. In just nine games in 2024, he recorded 35 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns, leading all Big 12 tight ends in both categories at the time of his injury. His versatility was on full display, as he also contributed two rushing touchdowns.
His ability to make plays downfield, including a 71-yard touchdown against Houston, highlights his athleticism, which will be a key focus at the Combine. If he performs well in drills, particularly in the 40-yard dash and agility tests, Kuithe could solidify himself as one of the top tight end prospects in the draft.
Tafuna has been a cornerstone of Utah’s defensive line for the past four seasons, earning all-conference honors every year of his career. The former Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year started 45 of his 48 career games and was a consistent disruptor in the trenches.
In 2024, Tafuna played in 10 games, recording 31 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He also showcased his pass defense skills with four passes defended, including an interception. His ability to create pressure and make key stops on third downs—ranking second among Utah’s defensive linemen in that category—makes him an intriguing prospect.
At the Combine, teams will be watching his strength and agility in drills like the bench press and shuttle run to assess how his skills translate to the next level.
Reid has been a steady presence in Utah’s linebacker corps, playing in 43 games with 39 starts over his career. A two-time All-Pac-12 selection, Reid is known for his instincts, tackling ability, and leadership on the field.
Despite missing four games due to injury last year, he led Utah’s linebackers with 54 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. He also recovered a fumble and recorded seven third-down stops, proving his ability to make key plays in critical moments. His season highlight came against UCF, where he registered 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.
NFL scouts will be particularly interested in his speed, lateral quickness, and reaction time in coverage drills at the Combine, as those will determine his potential role at the professional level.
Utah continues to showcase its ability to develop NFL-caliber talent. Kuithe, Tafuna, and Reid each bring unique skill sets to the table, and their performances at the Combine will play a crucial role in shaping their draft futures. If they can impress in their respective workouts and interviews, they stand a strong chance of hearing their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft.