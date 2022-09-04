Skip to main content
Top Performers from the Utah Utes 29-26 loss to Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite dropping a heartbreaker to Florida, there were still several notable performers in Utah's matchup with the Gators.
While Utah came up short in a heavyweight matchup with the Florida Gators, losing on their final drive in the last minute of the game, there were still some notable performances from the Utes in Gainesville. 

The following are the top five performers from Utah's loss to Florida.

5. RJ Hubert

In addition to a timely fumble recovery in the first half that resulted in a Utah touchdown on the ensuing offensive drive, RJ Hubert was all over the field in his first game back after several injuries.

Overall, Hubert finished with 8 total tackles, seven of which were solo.

4. Tavion Thomas

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

After a slow first half on the ground, Tavion Thomas exploded in the second for 115 total yards on the night ane one touchdown late in the contest. Overall, Thomas averaged five yards per carry on 23 touches.

3. Cole Bishop

Easily the biggest standout amongst Utah's defense, Cole Bishop was just about everywhere in Gainesville. Leading the team, Bishop finished the night with 12 total tackles, seven of which were solo. He also logged .5 tackles for loss and one QB hurry. 

With what Bishop demonstrated against an SEC opponent in just the first game of the season, this could be a monster year for the sophomore. 

2. Brant Kuithe

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Leading the offense in receiving yards, Brant Kuithe was easily Cameron Rising's favorite target and it's not difficult to understand why. Play after play, Kuithe not only found ways to consistently get open, but he'd catch whatever Rising threw his way and never demonstrated any kind of fatigue. 

Overall, Kuithe finished with 105 yards on nine receptions. He also had the opening touchdown of the night.

1. Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Yes, Rising threw the interception that cost the Utes the game but he still had a remarkable performance and put Utah in a situation that almost resulted in a late victory. 

With just over a minute remaining, Rising marched the Utes 69 yards down the field and nearly orchestrated a game-winning drive. Again, I understand that he threw the pick that sealed the game, but It takes an elite quarterback to put a drive like that together so late in a contest, not to mention in the swamp.

Does he need to be better? Yes. But to open the season against the Gators and finish 22/32 for 216 yards passing, one touchdown, and 91 yards on the ground in the SEC? Solid. Plus, you can count on him being better moving forward.

