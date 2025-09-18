Top-ranked Idaho recruit previews Utah Utes game day visit
The Utah football program expects some special guests to be in attendance Saturday for its highly-anticipated clash with Texas Tech at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Among the notable attendees: Titus Osterman, a three-star prospect in the 2027 class and 247Sports' No. 1-ranked high school junior from the state of Idaho.
"I’m most excited to feel the atmosphere," Osterman said to Utah Utes on SI regarding his upcoming game day. "I know it can get loud there."
In the weeks leading up to his trip out to Salt Lake City, the 6-foot-4 Osterman began his junior season at 4A powerhouse Kimberly High School (Idaho) with several colleges interested in bringing his versatile skillset to their campus.
Osterman, who lines up at linebacker on defense while playing a hybrid tight end role for his Bulldogs on offense, came off a sophomore season in which he recorded 71 tackles, five pass break-ups and two sacks defensively, while also chipping in 24 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns on the other side of the ball, earning 4A second-team honors for his efforts.
Osterman picked up right where he left off as a sophomore; through the first four games of the 2025 season, he tallied 32 tackles, including six for loss, and had 12 touchdowns with over 900 yards from scrimmage on offense.
Osterman's production on both sides of the ball has garnered attention from a few coaching staffs at the power conference level, including one that's currently utilizing a trio of two-way players in a variety of packages on offense and defense.
"They talk a lot about how the staff has been the same for years and have been winning with it," Osterman said regarding his relationship with the Utes coaching staff. "And I would fit in good especially with my size for being a taller linebacker."
Osterman added that he "for sure" wants to play linebacker at the collegiate level, and that he's open to lining up on both sides of the ball like he has been doing in high school.
When it comes to what he looks for the most in a coach as he fields interest from colleges, though, one aspect stands out above the rest.
"Loyalty," Osterman said. "Like a coach that consistently reaches out and I know I have their trust."
Washington, which was the first program to extend an offer, as well as Utah State, Cal and Boise State are the schools Osterman said are recruiting him the hardest. The Utes have yet to extend an offer, though they got a good look at Osterman while he was on campus in June for the team's high school summer camp. That trip to Utah for Osterman followed a brief stay in Seattle for Washington's summer camp session for high schoolers. He also attended Boise State's high school camp before making the journey out to Salt Lake City.
Osterman's upcoming game day visit will coincide with several other highly-rated prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes who'll be in attendance for Saturday's game, including Olympus High School (Utah) product and son of former NFL defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, Sam Ngata. Utah has also invited 2028 three-star edge rusher Samiu Taukiuvea from Hunter High School (Utah), as well as Skyline High School (Utah) athlete and 2027 recruit Jonah Mailei.
With those names, and plenty more on the guest list for Saturday's game, the Utes will look to maximize their big recruiting weekend with an impressive showing against the Red Raiders.
Kickoff for the top-20 showdown is set for 10 a.m. local time on Fox, with the network's Big Noon Kickoff broadcast crew in town to preview the game and the other intriguing matchups around the country.