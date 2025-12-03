Utah football signs highest graded recruit in program history

Several high school prospects made their verbal commitments to Utah official during the early signing period for the class of 2026.

Among the touted recruits who put pen to paper, four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot did so as the highest-graded signee the Utes have ever inked in a recruiting class.

Obot earned that prestigious title a few weeks prior to the start of the early signing period, when 247Sports tabbed the Fruitland High School (Idaho) product as the No. 34 player nationally and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-5, 265 pound prospect also received a 0.9872 composite grade in the updated rankings, surpassing class of 2020 commit and current Atlanta Falcons defensive back, Clark Phillips III, as the highest-graded Utah pledge in the history of 247Sports' database. Only six other Utah signees have earned a grade higher than 0.95, putting Obot in exclusive company alongside Phillips (0.9744), James Aiono (0.9667, 2009), Ethan Calvert (0.9652, 2021), Jaylon Johnson (0.9619, 2017), Lander Barton (0.9587, 2022) and Spencer Fano (0.9530, 2023).

Obot, who verbally committed to the Utes in July over his other finalists Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon, made it official Wednesday as he signed with Utah during the early signing period.

"Displays favorable reaction skills and body control as he’s light on his feet and frequently in balance," wrote 247Sports' director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, in his evaluation of Obot in June. "Will have to be a sponge in meeting rooms as he adjusts to the speed and physical demands of big-time Power Four football, but should be viewed as a high-upside corner protector that’s got a chance to man the left side of the line with his slick movement patterns."

With Obot on board, the Utes take a significant step in building their future offensive line. Especially considering Caleb Lomu and Fano are likely to depart in the offseason, along with starting interior offensive lineman and upperclassmen Michael Mokofisi, Jaren Kump and Tanoa Togiai. Those five players made up one of the most dominant front lines in the country, which was worthy enough of being considered for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to college football's best offensive line, while paving away for one a potent rushing attack that ended the regular season ranked No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 269.8 rushing yards per game.

Needless to say, Obot has some big shoes to fill. He won't be alone in reshaping Utah's offensive line, though, as he'll be joined by four-star prospect and Lehi, Utah, native, Mataalii Benjamin.

Benjamin signed with the Utes as the No. 21 ranked offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 7 player from the state of Utah.

Kyle Whittingham and company also reeled in three-star interior linemen Moses Sparks Jr. and Rowdy Pearce on the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Dec. 5.

