Tracking the Transfers In & Out of the Utah Utes Football Program

It is officially transfer season and the University of Utah has seen five players transfer out of the program while picking up two commitment transfers. This article will serve as tracker for the transfers both in and out of the Utah football program.

Transfers Out

Malone Mataele - CB

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network.

A junior out of Placentia, California, cornerback Malone Mataele was with the Utah Football program since 2018. After a few seasons of development, Mataele's best campaign was 2021 where he saw action in 11 games with 28 total tackles.

In 2022, Mataele played in eight games with four starts before deciding to enter the transfer portal. He has since committed to Utah State.

Ethan Calvert - LB

Originally a four-star recruit and one of the highest rated to ever commit to the Utah football program, freshman linebacker Ethan Calvert experienced some adversity during his time at the U.

Beginning with an ACL tear in the first game of the 2021 season, it took some time for Calvert to heal and he never fully found his way back into the rotation.

Calvert is still currently in the transfer portal.

Tyler Wegis - DE

A former three-star recruit from Ladera Ranch, California, edge defer Tyler Wegis has only ever seen action in one game during three seasons with the program.

Wegis is still currently in the transfer portal.

Mason Tufaga - LB

A former four-star and the second-highest rated recruit out of the state of Hawaii from his class, linebacker Mason Tufaga has not seen action during his two years with the program.

Tufaga is still currently in the transfer portal but has received an offer from Pac-12 foe, Oregon State University.

Landon Morris - TE

Landon Morris, Utah. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

A former three-star recruit out of Indianapolis, tight end Landon Morris did not see any action during the 2022 season after transferring from Syracuse in the spring.

Morris is still currently in the transfer portal.

Transfers In

Logan Fano - DE

After de-committing from BYU on December 6, former four-star recruit Logan Fano announced his commitment to Utah.

A member of BYU's 2021 recruiting class, Logan never actually played a down of football for the Cougars as he tore his ACL in the spring and missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, Fano joined BYU as one of the Cougars most impressive recruits in recent years. With his explosiveness, elite speed and versatility, Fano was the No. 4 recruit in the state of Utah from his class.

Levani Damuni - LB

A former four-star recruit from Millville, Utah, linebacker Levani Damuni spent four seasons at Stanford.

This past year, Damuni was one of the Cardinals premiere defenders as he recorded 76 total tackles, 45 of which were solo and included 3.5 for a loss.

Entering his final year of eligibility, Damuni announced his commitment to Utah back on December 6.

