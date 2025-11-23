Updated Big 12 championship odds following Utah football's comeback win over Kansas State
A crazy come-from-behind victory over Kansas State kept Utah's Big 12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations intact going into the last week of the regular season.
The Utes (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) weren't the only ones who came within a step closer of punching a ticket to Arlington, Texas, though, as BYU and Arizona State picked up crucial wins over the weekend as well.
The Cougars (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) slugged out a 26-14 victory over Cincinnati to stay ahead of their in-state rivals in the league standings with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game against UCF in Week 14. The Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12), on the other hand, were eliminated from the race following their third straight loss after a 5-0 start in league play.
Meanwhile, the Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) stayed alive in the hunt via a 42-17 triumph over Colorado. Like Utah, Arizona State would still require some help in order to leapfrog its way into the top two of the standings, but a second straight berth in the conference championship game for Kenny Dillingham and company wasn't out of the question.
Houston fell out of contention with a 17-14 loss to TCU, dropping the Cougars to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in league play.
Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1 Big 12), which was idle in Week 13 while sitting at No. 5 in the CFP rankings, was put in a similar position as BYU ahead of the Red Raiders' trip out to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a bout against the Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12). A Texas Tech win would send it to the conference title game for the first time in school history.
Both BYU and Texas Tech were heavy favored to win in Week 14 — ESPN's matchup predictor gave the Red Raiders a 91.6% chance of beating the Mountaineers and the Cougars a 92.4% win probability rate heading into their matchup with the Knights.
The latest betting odds for the Big 12 championship winner reflected the likely outcome that BYU and Texas Tech face each other in a rematch of their Nov. 8 game for the right to earn an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff.
The Utes (+3300) checked in with the third-best odds behind the Red Raiders (-330) and the Cougars (+270) on FanDuel Sportsbook. Utah needed a win at Kansas (Friday, 10 a.m. MT, ESPN) to have any hope of competiting for its first Big 12 championship.
Big 12 championship winner odds
- Texas Tech: -330
- BYU: +270
- Utah: +3300
- Arizona State: +5500
- Cincinnati: +30000
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.