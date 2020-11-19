SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

USC Possesses The Talent To Be Special, But Has Underperformed Thus Far

Ryan Kostecka

Saturday can't come soon enough.

If all indications are correct, Utah will finally be kicking off its 2020 college football season. And it will be happening in a way very few people saw coming, with the Pac-12 south division title essentially on the line. 

In the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every game means that much more. Because the Utes had their first to games canceled, it makes Saturday's showdown with 2-0 USC extremely vital. The winner will undoubtedly become the Pac-12 south front runner to win the division. 

Here's a breakdown of USC thus far...

Nov 14, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (29) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

OVERALL:
Yes the Trojans are undefeated at 2-0, which is ideal considering the shortened season and one of those wins coming over one of its top competitors in Arizona State. But just as easily as they are undefeated, they could easily be 0-2. If not for last minute touchdowns against the Sun Devils, USC would be one of the biggest disappointments in the entirety of college football.

Regardless, the Trojans are 2-0 and have some confidence and mojo heading into the weekend. No matter the score, USC never feels out of it, With their backs against the wall, it's apparent that's when the Trojans play their best. 

The Trojans haven't been pushing all of the correct buttons this year, as both the offense and defense appear anemic for large parts of games. But then for whatever happens, something clicks in the second half as the team finds its groove. The offense plays with significant tempo and the defense looks free and high-flying. 

How this translates to the Utes, who are extremely well coached but young and inexperienced, remains to be seen?

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE
The Trojans should be dominating on offense with their myriad of weapons, yet for some reason they've largely underperformed. They're averaging 527 yards per game, yet have turned that into just 31 points per game, all while averaging two turnovers per game.

Kedon Slovis is arguably the top quarterback in the conference, and he's largely lived up to the billing this year. He's completing 71.4% of his passes (70-for-98) for 706 yards and a 140.0 QBR. But what's shocking is that he's only thrown three touchdowns, especially considering his receiving corps might be the best in the nation.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is considered a second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft, while Drake London could be a 2022 first-rounder. Tyler Vaughns is the steady senior and Bru McCoy is the upstart freshman with arguably the highest ceiling of them all.

Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates after a touchdown with wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

St. Brown is the smallest of the bunch at 6-foot-1, but he's the most precise route runner and leads the team in nearly every receiving category with 14 catches for 203 yards. London has been the go-to guy for Slovis when it matters, averaging a team-high 16.1 yards per catch while catching the game-winning touchdown against Arizona State. Vaughns always appears to be in the right place at the right time while McCoy showcases game-changing potential.

The running backs are largely a two-man committee with Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr leading way. Combined they've run for 260 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns apiece. Vavae Malepeai is a good third option, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 13 carries.

Sep 29, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tony Ellison (9) is upended by Southern California Trojans safety Talanoa Hufanga (15) in the first half at Arizona Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSE
The positive is that USC has returned a lot of starters this season, especially at linebacker and the secondary where they struggled last year. Drake Jackson is back as one of the best young pass rushers in the nation — would be the best in the conference if not for Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The negative is that Jay Tufele opted to prepare for the NFL draft and head coach Clay Helton has brought in Todd Orlando to run his defense. That means the team has had to adjust to its best player and leader being gone while learning the technical aspects of a new system.

As to be expected, safety Talanoa Hufanga has been special. He's second on the team with 14 tackles, including the team's lone interception and forced fumble. Is running mate in safety Isaiah Pola-Mao has also been impressive with 12 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Sep 20, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Drake Jackson (99) tackles Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) resulting in a penalty during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Tuipulotu has performed admirably in Tufele's place, leading the team with 16 tackles (11 solo) and one sack. Jackson leads the team with two sacks.

The defense was the team's weak spot last season, and thus far they've struggled adjusting to Orlando's scheme. There have been a few bright spots however, and you can see that when things click for this unit how dominant it can be. 

CONSENSUS
USC has all the talent in the world, but two extremely narrow wins have showcased doubt within the program. Utah is sure to be well-coached and extremely fired up for Saturday night's game, especially at home. 

The Trojans can't afford the same struggles they've experienced against Arizona State and Arizona and Utah will more than likely not let them back in the game. But if the talent all comes together, the Trojans could cruise to a win and the division title in the process.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Utah Football And BYU Square Off On The Field This Season?

With news breaking on Monday that the Pac-12 will "take a look" at scheduling OOC games, and when combined with a few other factors, it's entirely possible the 101st Holy War happens in 2020

Ryan Kostecka

by

Abii

Utah WBB Picked To Finish Eighth In The Pac-12 Preseason Poll

One year after finishing in eighth place, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utah women's basketball team is predicted to finish eighth once again in the highly loaded Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Coach And His Wife To Star On Reality TV Show

Utah defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah, his wife Jen and their two sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar will be featured on Bravo Network's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which aires every Wednesday

Ryan Kostecka

After Months Of Waiting, Utah Ready To Enter Pac-12 South Title Hunt

It's been a long time coming but everything is currently pointing to Utah beginning its Pac-12 South title defense on Saturday agains none other than USC, it's main rival for the division crown

Ryan Kostecka

Is Anyone To Blame For Utah Canceling Yet Another Football Game?

After having its first two games of the 2020 college football season canceled due to a widespread outbreak within the program, is this the fault of the Utes or a larger issue within the state of Utah?

Ryan Kostecka

by

Ute_tribe

Utah-USC Matchup Set For A #Pac12AfterDark Special in Nov. 21

In a huge matchup between Pac-12 South foes that could very likely decide the division crown, Utah is set to host USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in a #Pac12AfterDark special on Saturday, Nov. 21

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Jason Shelley Dismissed From Utah State

After electing to transfer to Utah State for the upcoming season, former Utah quarterback Jason Shelley has been dismissed from the Aggies football program for a violation of team rules

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Football Round-Up: Oregon Wins; USC Comes From Behind Again

In another wild week of Pac-12 football, Oregon avoids the upset up in the Palouse while USC has to come from behind again. Colorado continues to surprise and UCLA picks up a huge win

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Getting Healthy In Time For Matchup With USC

According to reports that had broken on Monday, optimism may be worthwhile as Utah football is getting healthy ahead of Saturday's massive Pac-12 south showdown with rival USC

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: NCAA Tournament To Be Held in One Location

According to reports on Monday, the NCAA is moving forward with having its 'March Madness' Tournament in a "controlled environment" location — Indianapolis is seen as the frontrunner

Ryan Kostecka