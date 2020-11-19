USC Possesses The Talent To Be Special, But Has Underperformed Thus Far

Saturday can't come soon enough.

If all indications are correct, Utah will finally be kicking off its 2020 college football season. And it will be happening in a way very few people saw coming, with the Pac-12 south division title essentially on the line.

In the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every game means that much more. Because the Utes had their first to games canceled, it makes Saturday's showdown with 2-0 USC extremely vital. The winner will undoubtedly become the Pac-12 south front runner to win the division.

Here's a breakdown of USC thus far...

OVERALL:

Yes the Trojans are undefeated at 2-0, which is ideal considering the shortened season and one of those wins coming over one of its top competitors in Arizona State. But just as easily as they are undefeated, they could easily be 0-2. If not for last minute touchdowns against the Sun Devils, USC would be one of the biggest disappointments in the entirety of college football.

Regardless, the Trojans are 2-0 and have some confidence and mojo heading into the weekend. No matter the score, USC never feels out of it, With their backs against the wall, it's apparent that's when the Trojans play their best.

The Trojans haven't been pushing all of the correct buttons this year, as both the offense and defense appear anemic for large parts of games. But then for whatever happens, something clicks in the second half as the team finds its groove. The offense plays with significant tempo and the defense looks free and high-flying.

How this translates to the Utes, who are extremely well coached but young and inexperienced, remains to be seen?

OFFENSE

The Trojans should be dominating on offense with their myriad of weapons, yet for some reason they've largely underperformed. They're averaging 527 yards per game, yet have turned that into just 31 points per game, all while averaging two turnovers per game.

Kedon Slovis is arguably the top quarterback in the conference, and he's largely lived up to the billing this year. He's completing 71.4% of his passes (70-for-98) for 706 yards and a 140.0 QBR. But what's shocking is that he's only thrown three touchdowns, especially considering his receiving corps might be the best in the nation.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is considered a second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft, while Drake London could be a 2022 first-rounder. Tyler Vaughns is the steady senior and Bru McCoy is the upstart freshman with arguably the highest ceiling of them all.

St. Brown is the smallest of the bunch at 6-foot-1, but he's the most precise route runner and leads the team in nearly every receiving category with 14 catches for 203 yards. London has been the go-to guy for Slovis when it matters, averaging a team-high 16.1 yards per catch while catching the game-winning touchdown against Arizona State. Vaughns always appears to be in the right place at the right time while McCoy showcases game-changing potential.

The running backs are largely a two-man committee with Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr leading way. Combined they've run for 260 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns apiece. Vavae Malepeai is a good third option, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 13 carries.

DEFENSE

The positive is that USC has returned a lot of starters this season, especially at linebacker and the secondary where they struggled last year. Drake Jackson is back as one of the best young pass rushers in the nation — would be the best in the conference if not for Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The negative is that Jay Tufele opted to prepare for the NFL draft and head coach Clay Helton has brought in Todd Orlando to run his defense. That means the team has had to adjust to its best player and leader being gone while learning the technical aspects of a new system.

As to be expected, safety Talanoa Hufanga has been special. He's second on the team with 14 tackles, including the team's lone interception and forced fumble. Is running mate in safety Isaiah Pola-Mao has also been impressive with 12 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Marlon Tuipulotu has performed admirably in Tufele's place, leading the team with 16 tackles (11 solo) and one sack. Jackson leads the team with two sacks.

The defense was the team's weak spot last season, and thus far they've struggled adjusting to Orlando's scheme. There have been a few bright spots however, and you can see that when things click for this unit how dominant it can be.

CONSENSUS

USC has all the talent in the world, but two extremely narrow wins have showcased doubt within the program. Utah is sure to be well-coached and extremely fired up for Saturday night's game, especially at home.

The Trojans can't afford the same struggles they've experienced against Arizona State and Arizona and Utah will more than likely not let them back in the game. But if the talent all comes together, the Trojans could cruise to a win and the division title in the process.

