Utah 2021 in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia names Utes in top 7

There's still hope for Utah landing one of the top prospects in the nation.

Kinglsey Suamataia, an SI All-American nominee and the top prospect in the state of Utah recently released his top seven schools and the Utes found themselves firmly in that mix — albeit at the second tier most likely.

Suamataia's top seven schools include the presumptive favorite Oregon, in-state programs Utah, Utah State and BYU, darkhorse USC and Arkansas and Virginia.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, Suamataia is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah and its not even close. He's also viewed as a top-10 offensive tackle and top-60 overall prospect. He's spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic training with with Penei Sewell, Oregon's star offesnive tackle and widely considered the best lineman in the college football.

Right now the Ducks are the presumed favorites, taking all of the crystal balls in 247sports' projections. Suamataia is extremely close with Penei and Noah Sewell, two current Ducks who have been a major part of his recruiting. USC is also making a late push as a bunch of recruits have begun to make their pitch via social media.

But the Utes are still alive, albeit barely. Given Utah's past track record of offensive linemen, its style of play and being so local, it's believed that the Utes could make this very interesting in the end.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Suamataia can do at the next level...

Prospect: Kingsley Suamataia

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 278 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Orem (Utah)

Schools of Interest: Oregon, BYU and Georgia, among others.

Projected Position: Left Tackle

Frame: Athletic frame for an offensive lineman with long arms and thin ankles. Will easily continue to add mass and strength at 278 pounds.

Athleticism: Excellent balance and agility in both the run and pass game. Possesses good foot quickness and change of direction to execute his assignments. Fluid in space and has no issues on the second level or vs. smaller defenders. Easy movement skills to pull and trap, and can routinely wide-wash rushers on the edges past the quarterback in pass protection.

Instincts: Kingsley has solid instincts as a pass protector, evidenced by his ability to use his hands as a quick counter vs. rushers who attempt to stab him with an initial long arm. He also understands how to use a snatch-and-trap technique on the edge. Good vision and target-locate ability are displayed when he is asked to pull from his left tackle position.

Polish: He will need to continue refining his 45-degree set and be more disciplined in his base as a pass protector while becoming more consistent to play with a low pad level at the point of attack. After he fills out his frame, Kingsley should be ready to contribute to a college offensive line early in his career.

Bottom Line: This is an athletic lineman who has the movement skills, agility, frame and adjustability to recover to play left tackle. He also has the toughness to play guard, if need be. Kingsley fits best in a zone-blocking scheme, yet he has the foot quickness and athleticism to pull, trap, pin, seal and execute deuce blocks. He is somewhat reminiscent of former USC offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.

