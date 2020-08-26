Utah 2022 prospect Darrius Clemons getting close with the Utes

Utah fans may be able to look back on April 15, 2020 and realize how big of a day it was in recruiting for the class of 2022.

On that day, the Utes offered 4-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons out of Westview High School in Portland, Oregon. According to Brandon Huffman of 247sports, Clemons has the potential to be a star at the next level.

"Has terrific body control and ability to adjust to all passes, both low and high, with strong hands able to catch everything in traffic. Polished route runner with ability to catch passes in tight spaces," Huffman said. "Tough over the middle. Not a burner but constantly gets separation and needs to avoid just being a possession receiver. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as second day pick."

Getting a four-star wide receiver out of Oregon originally seemed like a longshot for the Utes, especially considering the top recruits in the state typically stay home to play for the Ducks or head to either USC or Washington.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic essentially suspending high school football in the state of Oregon, like many other top recruits in the nation Clemons went looking elsewhere to play this fall.

Lucky for the Utes, he landed at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, UT, a mere 30-minutes south of campus.

Having a player of Clemons' caliber now playing in the state is not only a huge win for high school football in Utah, it's a massive win for the Utes considering Clemons can now check out the program and facilities much easier.

Another bonus for the Utes is that Clemons is now teamed up with 2021 3-star athlete Isaac Vaha. Utah is seen as the frontrunner to land Vaha, which will only help the team with Clemons.

While it's still early and Clemons' recruitment and he's not looking to make a decision anytime soon, Utah has to like where it stands with his now and moving forward.

