SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah 2022 prospect Darrius Clemons getting close with the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Utah fans may be able to look back on April 15, 2020 and realize how big of a day it was in recruiting for the class of 2022.

On that day, the Utes offered 4-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons out of Westview High School in Portland, Oregon. According to Brandon Huffman of 247sports, Clemons has the potential to be a star at the next level.

"Has terrific body control and ability to adjust to all passes, both low and high, with strong hands able to catch everything in traffic. Polished route runner with ability to catch passes in tight spaces," Huffman said. "Tough over the middle. Not a burner but constantly gets separation and needs to avoid just being a possession receiver. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as second day pick."

Getting a four-star wide receiver out of Oregon originally seemed like a longshot for the Utes, especially considering the top recruits in the state typically stay home to play for the Ducks or head to either USC or Washington.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic essentially suspending high school football in the state of Oregon, like many other top recruits in the nation Clemons went looking elsewhere to play this fall.

Lucky for the Utes, he landed at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, UT, a mere 30-minutes south of campus.

Having a player of Clemons' caliber now playing in the state is not only a huge win for high school football in Utah, it's a massive win for the Utes considering Clemons can now check out the program and facilities much easier.

Another bonus for the Utes is that Clemons is now teamed up with 2021 3-star athlete Isaac Vaha. Utah is seen as the frontrunner to land Vaha, which will only help the team with Clemons.

While it's still early and Clemons' recruitment and he's not looking to make a decision anytime soon, Utah has to like where it stands with his now and moving forward.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah moving to next phase of Rice Eccles Stadium renovation

The south endzone at Rice Eccles Stadium is now coming down in order to make room for the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, with the demolition scheduled to be completed in the next five weeks

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia named to 'Preseason SI99'

In what could be one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent memory for Utah, the Utes have made the top 7 for top in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia, an instant game-changer for any program

Ryan Kostecka

Utah ranked No. 22 in 2020 Associated Press preseason poll

Although there will be no season this upcoming fall for the Utes, Utah is still thought highly of throughout the country after being ranked No. 22 in AP preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Francis Bernard making an impression with the Cowboys

After going undrafted at the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard has been an early star for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp

Ryan Kostecka

CFL shutdown affects a trio of former Utah stars

When the Canadian Football League announced that it was cancelling the entire season on August 17, it meant that three former Utes would be sitting out the upcoming football season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-8 for SI All-American nominee Velltray Jefferson

After decommitting from USC in February, three-star prospect Velltray Jefferson just announced his top-8, with Utah included — Jefferson is blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Jaylon Johnson ready for big role with the Chicago Bears

When starting cornerback Artie Burns went down with a torn ACL during training camp, second round pick and former Utah star Jaylon Johnson just became a massive commodity

Ryan Kostecka

How does no CFB season for the Pac-12 affect future college stars

Every day that passes seems to provide a bit more clarity on whether or not the 2020 college football season will happen — and for the sake of Utah recruiting, the Utes may hope its all postponed until the spring

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 appoints Merton Hanks as senior associate commissioner for football operations

The Pac-12 made a big move this past week when it announced the hiring of former Conference USA senior associate commissioner Merton Hanks to the same role within the conference

Ryan Kostecka

Utah adds commitment from San Diego transfer Dalton Kincaid

Utah received some good news on Thursday evening when former San Diego tight end Dalton Kincaid committed to the Utes, becoming the ninth member of Utah's 2021 recruiting class

Ryan Kostecka