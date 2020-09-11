Utah Athletics remembers 9/11 with social media tributes

I was 11 years old when my dad woke me up on the morning of September 11, 2001. Immediately I knew something was wrong because my dad, who used to like to mess with me when waking me up, did so in a very calm manner.

Although he didn't say much, I went about the typical morning of a seventh grader trying to impress the girls at school that day. I showered, picked out my outfit and got dressed, then moseyed out to the kitchen and living room — where my parents and my aunt and uncle sat with rapt attention towards the TV.

I'll never forget that as I looked towards the TV, the first thing I saw was smoke billowing from the pentagon as American Airlines Flight 77 had punctured one of our nation's most hallowed buildings. I was barely old enough to comprehend the gravity of the situation, but I'll always remember my dad talking me through it and explaining.

While the rest of that day is a complete haze for me — it was 19 years ago and I was only 11 — the one thing I'll never forget is being in my Social Science class with Mr. Clem. He rarely spoke that day, instead his eyes were glued to the TV. While most of my classmates around enjoyed the idea of a free period, I'll never forget that that was the first time I ever experienced a surreal moment, or understanding of what had just taken place was so much bigger than me.

My story didn't end with death or destruction, unlike the thousands of Americans who did. Shockingly, my story is like most of the nation's, who sat there and watched without the inability to understand or help the situation. But what I've done every 9/11 since then is honor those whose lives were tragically taken in a senseless and selfish act of killing.

I will never forget what ensued in the following days, weeks and months of that treacherous day...

Our nation become one! The in-fighting, the politics, the racism, the same problems we still suffer from today all came to a complete and utter halt. For one glorious and magical moment, that can only be achieved through such devastation, we truly were one country with one breath and one heartbeat.

From moments of Sammy Sosa running into the outfield holding an American flag, to Mike Piazza hitting a homerun in New York, and to the Olympics that followed a few months later, the amount of patriotism was nothing short of incredible.

I'm not the only one who carries a torch for those whose lives were affected. The University of Utah athletic department has lit up its social media pages with tributes to the fallen victims of 9/11.

Paul Kirk, Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications for the Utes, wrote a tweet regarding what he remembers from the fateful day...

As a nation, we can always learn. And with the trying times in our country right now, and the upcoming election furthering our current divide, now is the time to take a pause and reflect. For those who can, remember both 9/11 and the days that followed. For those who cant, listen to those who speak on it. Remember and understand how we all came together, because every day that we continue to grow apart, we dishonor those whose lives were lost.

The issues plaguing our nation aren't political, they're humanitarian in base and should be treated as such.

We can do better, we must do better. Today is the day we honor that and make the necessary changes moving forward.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka