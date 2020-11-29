SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Blows Massive Halftime Lead In 24-21 Loss To Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Seattle, Washington -- Utah is still learning that it takes a full four quarters to win a football game, not just two.

After jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead against Washington, the Utes failed to show up in the second half and fell 24-21 on a last-minute touchdown by the Huskies.

“A lot of positive things in that game. The way we played in the first half was indicative of who we can be, but we didn’t finish,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “There’s 60 minutes of football and we played 30 of them. We came out in the second half and didn’t get much done. … You’ve got to put two halves together and finish the deal.”

Blame it on youth and inexperience, blame it on an anemic offense, blame it on a gassed defense or blame it on poor coaching. Regardless of where the blame is placed and who's responsible for it, Utah is still winless after two games — it's first time doing so since 2007.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) for a fourth down stop during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) for a fourth down stop during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

"We've just got to come out and execute, and just continue to be at our best for 60 minutes, and not 30. ... The full 60," Utah quarterback Jake Bentley said. "I think that's what, at the end of the day, it boils down. ... Just having a 60-minute mindset to execute the whole game."

It was a great start for Utah as they drove right down the field on the opening possession, but Bentley was sacked and fumbled, which was recovered by the Huskies. The Utes defense picked up the slack as freshman cornerback Faybian Marks notched his first career interception and returned it into Washington territory.

Bentley then capitalized with a seven-yard rushing touchdown to give Utah an early 7-0 lead.

After each team traded empty possessions — one where Marks nearly had a pick-six — Utah got the ball back with great field possession at its own 41 early in the second quarter. Freshman running back Ty Jordan broke off a 46-yard rush that put the ball at the Washington 4 before Devin Brumfield finished the drive with a touchdown.

After a 40-yard missed field goal by Washington on the ensuing drive, the Utes took over at their own 22 with 3:51 left in the opening half. Rather than just settle for the two-touchdown advantage, Whittingham and offensive coordinator elected to keep their foot on the gas.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies place kicker Peyton Henry (47) reacts after missing a field goal attempt against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bentley converted a big third-and-four to Bryan Thompson for 19 yards, before a personal foul on the Huskies put the ball int the red zone. Bentley and Thompson then hooked up one more time, this one on a 13-yard pass to the corner of the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

Washington wasted no time making a difference in the second half as it took the opening kickoff and drove right down the field, resulting in a rushing touchdown by Kamari Pleasant.

The Utes had a chance to respond but Bentley's second turnover of the game proved costly. On third-and-6, he rolled to his left and had a wide open Britain Covey with nothing but daylight in front of him, but he under threw the pass and was intercepted by Elijah Molden.

The Utes young defense responded by stiffening in the red zone and limiting the damage to a field goal.

The poor decisions continued on the nest Utah possession, albeit this one came from the coaching staff.

Facing a fourth-and-one at Washington's 41 yard line, Bentley went for a quarterback sneak rather than handing the ball off to a running game that was dominating at the time or punting and pinning Washington deep. He was eventually stuffed and the Huskies took over on downs with great field possession

“We’ve got to continue to learn from our mistakes. Our defense is doing a great job of getting the ball back for us,” said Bentley, who completed 16-of-23 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “We’ve got to stop giving it back. That starts with me. It’s frustrating, for sure, because you feel like you let the team down.”

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) for a fourth down stop during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) for a fourth down stop during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington capitalized as quarterback Dylan Morris (23-for-38, 272 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions) found tight end Cade Otton (eight catches, 108 yards and two scores) — who was unstoppable all night — for a 21-yard scoring strike, making it a 4-point game entering the fourth quarter.

The Utes then responded with their best drive of the second half. Creative play-calling got the ball to the red zone but that's where it ended as Jordan fumbled for the first time in his career.

“Those were backbreakers. Those two certainly didn’t help our cause. I firmly believe we probably would have scored when Ty fumbled there in the red zone,” Whittingham said. “But he did some really good things for us. He’s an electrifying player. I’m sure Jake wishes he had that throw (to Covey) back.”

USATSI_15246508_168386753_lowres
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) forces a fumble by Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With Washington taking over at its own 43, the Utes defense once again answered the call and forced a three-and-out. Utah then did nothing on offense but was able to pin the Huskies back at their own 6 yard line with 8:21 to play.

Potentially the play of the game, Utah safety Vonte Davis picked off Morris, giving the Utes the ball at midfield with just over six minutes to play and a chance to run out the clock or make it a two-score game.

Yet the offense struggled once again, failing to pickup a first down as Bentley was sacked on second and third down. Utah was forced to punt and Washington took over at its own 12 with 4:31 to play.

The Huskies then methodically drove down the field and Morris kept finding Puka Nacua and Otton for big plays, eventually resulting in a 16-yard touchdown pass to Otton with just 36 seconds to play.

Utah was unable to mount a final drive as Bentley was picked off for the second time that, ending the game.

“We’ve just got to find a way to get off the field and get the offense the ball back,” linebacker Devin Lloyd said. “There was definitely progress. ... Every day we get better. The first half was indicative of what we can be. But we have to find a way to finish when it matters the most.”

Jordan finished with 14 touches for 128 total yards while Thompson added three catches for 65 yards and a score.

Brant Kuithe was once again non-existent in the game plan, finishing with five touches for 32 yards, all of which came in the first half.

Utah returns home to face Oregon State on Saturday. Kickoff is TBD.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah vs. Washington Livestream — Kickoff at 5:44 p.m. MT on ABC

Utah will be searching for its first win of the season while Washington looks to stay undefeated and on top in the Pac-12 north. Four of the past five meetings have been decided by one score or fewer

Ryan Kostecka

THREE THINGS: Utah Must Produce In The Trenches On Both Sides

The biggest thing for Utah entering Week 2 has to be about establishing its power in the trenches. If the Utes loses on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage, it will be a long night against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Key Matchup: Utah Pass Offense vs. Washington Pass Defense

In order to secure its first win, Utah must find a way to get Bryan Thompson, Brant Kuithe and co. more involved. Only issue, the Utes will be going up against Washington, the top secondary in the Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Washington: Everything You Need To Know

After news broke that Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pac-12 rebounded and now Utah will travel north to face Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Needs Better From Umana And Ford Against Washington

Utah's offense has the potential to be dangerous, but only if quarterback Jake Bentley is given enough time to throw to his talented pass-catchers. That's on all-Pac-12 players Orlando Umana and Nick Ford

Ryan Kostecka

Week 4 Pac-12 Predictions: How Does Rivalry Week Shake Things Up?

In-state rivals Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal highlight week 4 of the Pac-12 with Friday games — while developing rivalry Utah-Washington face-off after beginning the week with different opponents

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Must Incorporate Passing Game More Against Washington

Now taking the reigns of the offense, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and quarterback Jake Bentley must take advantage of the talented pass-catchers and make them a priority this weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Alex Smith Ready To Shine In Primetime Thanksgiving Game

Alex Smith's journey will come full circle when he takes the field as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

Ryan Kostecka

Washington Still The Same Team As Old Despite New Quarterback

When Utah travels faces Washington on Saturday night, the Utes know exactly what to expect despite a change at quarterback — a fast, physical and opportunistic defense and an offense that does just enough

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 12

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means family, food and football. Alex Smith and Washington have a huge NFC East showdown with Bradlee Anae, Francis Bernard and Dallas

Ryan Kostecka