Utah brothers Logan and Spencer Fano declare for the 2026 NFL Draft

Utah's Logan and Spencer Fano have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, they announced together on Thursday.

The brothers from Spanish Fork, Utah, made their intentions to go pro via joint statement that was shared through social media Thursday, roughly three years after both committed to play for the Utes in December 2022.

"As brother's we've been blessed to share a lifetime of moments — some small, some unforgettable," the statement posted to Logan's Instagram read. "From arguing in the back of mom's Suburban to walking out of the tunnel at Rice-Eccles, experiencing life's biggest moments side by side has been a gift. Over the past few years, that bond extended to the field, as we had the honor of representing the University of Utah together and serving as team captains this season."

"It feels only right that we take this next step the same way we've taken every meaningful one — together. With gratitude and excitement, we are declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and embracing the journey ahead."

Spencer, who earned unanimous All-American status hours before his and Logan's announcement was released, is considered by ESPN to be the 2026 draft's No. 1 offensive tackle prospect and the No. 5 player on the board overall.

The Outland Trophy recipient didn't allow any sacks and yielded only five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, spearheading an offense that ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 in passer rating (145.6), No. 5 in completion percentage (62.9%) and averaged the second-most rushing yards per game among Football Bowl Subdivision teams (269.8).

Spencer was also named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Spencer played in 37 games and made 35 starts with the Utes after committing to Kyle Whittingham and company as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. Spencer, a standout at Timpview High School (Utah), made his pledge official on signing day, only for his brother Logan to commit to the Utes as a transfer from BYU the following day in early December 2022.

Logan, a 6-foot-5 defensive end, missed a chunk of his first season in Salt Lake City due to injury, but played all 12 games in 2024 and enjoyed a career year in 2025, recording a career-high 44 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks during the regular season.

That effort recently earned Logan an invite to the Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama. Across his three seasons with the Utes, he tallied 93 total tackles, including 18 for loss, as well as 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Three Utah players have made their NFL draft intentions known ahead of the team's Dec. 31 matchup with Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, as Logan and Spencer join Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu in that mix. Lomu, the No. 3 tackle prospect on ESPN's draft board, announced his decision to go pro in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Dec. 16.

