Utah's Spencer Fano achieves unanimous All-American status

As if Spencer Fano needed any more help solidifying his legacy, the standout right tackle continued to cement his case as one of the most accomplished players in Utah football history Thursday by achieving unanimous All-American status.

Fano accomplished the rare feat after the Football Writers Association of America placed him on its All-America first team — an honor the 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native also received from the Walter Camp, Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association and Sporting News.

Taking home first team All-America honors from those five major publications put Fano in prestigious company with Clark Phillips (2022), Mitch Wishnowsky (2016), Tom Hackett (2015) and Louie Sakoda (2008) as the only Utes to reach unanimous All-American status. Fano also became the only unanimous All-American offensive lineman in program history, as he continued to rewrite the record books as the most decorated player at his position in program history.

No Utah offensive tackle had taken home the Outland Trophy, awarded annually the top lineman in college football, or been named an AP All-American in back-to-back seasons until Fano accomplished both feats in the span of a few days. Then he was tabbed as the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year recipient, making him the only Utes player to ever receive the award, after the Big 12 hailed him as the league' offensive lineman of the year.

Fano collected several pieces of hardware to add to his mantle following a dominant 2025 campaign. He didn't allow any sacks and yielded only five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, spearheading an offense that ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 in passer rating (145.6), No. 5 in completion percentage (62.9%) and averaged the second-most rushing yards per game among Football Bowl Subdivision teams (269.8). The Utes were No. 6 in the FBS in scoring (41.1 points per game) and total yards of offense per game (478.6).

Fano, a projected first round NFL draft pick according to several analysts, has yet to declare any intentions of going pro. His teammate, Caleb Lomu, recently announced that he's entering the 2026 NFL Draft pool.

Fano was one of 13 players to achieve unanimous All-American status in 2025, and one of two offensive lineman, joining Iowa center Logan Jones. Players who are named a first-team selection by all the major publications that create All-America teams, including the AP, AFCA, Sporting News, Walter Camp and Football Writers Association of America, are considered "unanimous" All-Americans.

2025 Unanimous All-Americans

Utah OL Spencer Fano

USC WR Makai Lemon

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

Iowa C Logan Jones

Notre Dame RB Jeremiah Love

Texas Tech DE David Bailey

Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell

Ohio State IDL Kayden McDonald

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

Notre Dame DB Leonard Moore

LSU DB Mansoor Delane

Ohio State S Caleb Downs

