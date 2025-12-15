2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 15 Slate
Sunday's Week 15 slate of games saw the Broncos and Rams become the first two teams to clinch spots into the postseason while the Chiefs were eliminated from contention for the first time in over a decade.
Meanwhile, not much changed for the teams slated to have the No. 1 through No. 4 picks in the 2026 NFL draft next spring. The Giants claimed the top spot in the draft order last week after the Titans beat the Browns, and all three teams remain on track to pick in the top four after their games this week.
There were several shakeups inside of the top 10 of the draft order, however. The Saints and Commanders moved from No. 5 and No. 6 to the No. 7 and No. 8 spots after earning wins over the Panthers and Giants. With the Jets and Cardinals losing, they moved up to No. 5 and No. 6. The Falcons and Bengals also swapped spots after Atlanta beat the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football while the Bengals got shutout by the Ravens on Sunday to officially get eliminated from postseason contention.
Here’s a full look at the current 2026 NFL draft order following Sunday’s slate of Week 15 action:
2026 NFL draft order
Team
Record
Draft Position
Week 15 Result
New York Giants
2-12
1
Loss to Commanders
Las Vegas Raiders
2-12
2
Loss to Eagles
Tennessee Titans
2-12
3
Loss to 49ers
Cleveland Browns
3-11
4
Loss to Bears
New York Jets
3-11
5
Loss to Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals
3-11
6
Loss to Texans
New Orleans Saints
4-10
7
Win vs. Panthers
Washington Commanders
4-10
8
Win vs. Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
4-10
9
Loss to Ravens
Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)
5-9
10
Win vs. Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
6-8
11
Loss to Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
6-8
12
Win vs. Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
6-7
13
Will face Steelers on MNF
Dallas Cowboys
6-7-1
14
Loss to Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
7-7
15
Win vs. Bengals
Carolina Panthers
7-7
16
Loss to Saints
Detroit Lions
8-6
17
Loss to Rams
Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)
8-6
18
Loss to Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7-7
19
Loss to Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
7-6
20
Will face Dolphins on MNF
Philadelphia Eagles
9-5
21
Win vs. Raiders
Houston Texans
9-5
22
Win vs. Cardinals
Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)
9-4-1
23
Loss to Broncos
Buffalo Bills
10-4
24
Win vs. Patriots
Chicago Bears
10-4
25
Win vs. Browns
Los Angeles Chargers
10-4
26
Win vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
10-4
27
Win vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)
10-4
28
Win vs. Jets
New England Patriots
11-3
29
Loss to Bills
Seattle Seahawks
11-3
30
Win vs. Colts
Los Angeles Rams
11-3
31
Win vs. Lions
Denver Broncos
12-2
32
Win vs. Packers
Outside of the top-10, the Chiefs dropped to the No. 11 pick following their loss to the Chargers. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for the remainder of the season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kansas City end up with an even higher pick in the draft.
The Panthers also suffered a crushing defeat to the Saints. After the Buccaneers’ loss to the Falcons on Thursday, Carolina had the inside track to the NFC South lead but blew their game against New Orleans again. The Panthers will still face the Buccaneers twice over the final three games, but if they are unable to win the division, they’ll be picking in the top-20 again.