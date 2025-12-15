SI

2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 15 Slate

Where each team would be picking in the 2026 NFL draft if the season ended today.

Eva Geitheim

The Giants currently hold the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
The Giants currently hold the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Sunday's Week 15 slate of games saw the Broncos and Rams become the first two teams to clinch spots into the postseason while the Chiefs were eliminated from contention for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, not much changed for the teams slated to have the No. 1 through No. 4 picks in the 2026 NFL draft next spring. The Giants claimed the top spot in the draft order last week after the Titans beat the Browns, and all three teams remain on track to pick in the top four after their games this week.

There were several shakeups inside of the top 10 of the draft order, however. The Saints and Commanders moved from No. 5 and No. 6 to the No. 7 and No. 8 spots after earning wins over the Panthers and Giants. With the Jets and Cardinals losing, they moved up to No. 5 and No. 6. The Falcons and Bengals also swapped spots after Atlanta beat the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football while the Bengals got shutout by the Ravens on Sunday to officially get eliminated from postseason contention.

Here’s a full look at the current 2026 NFL draft order following Sunday’s slate of Week 15 action:

2026 NFL draft order

Team

Record

Draft Position

Week 15 Result

New York Giants

2-12

1

Loss to Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders

2-12

2

Loss to Eagles

Tennessee Titans

2-12

3

Loss to 49ers

Cleveland Browns

3-11

4

Loss to Bears

New York Jets

3-11

5

Loss to Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

3-11

6

Loss to Texans

New Orleans Saints

4-10

7

Win vs. Panthers

Washington Commanders

4-10

8

Win vs. Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

4-10

9

Loss to Ravens

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

5-9

10

Win vs. Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

6-8

11

Loss to Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

6-8

12

Win vs. Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

6-7

13

Will face Steelers on MNF

Dallas Cowboys

6-7-1

14

Loss to Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

7-7

15

Win vs. Bengals

Carolina Panthers

7-7

16

Loss to Saints

Detroit Lions

8-6

17

Loss to Rams

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8-6

18

Loss to Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-7

19

Loss to Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers

7-6

20

Will face Dolphins on MNF

Philadelphia Eagles

9-5

21

Win vs. Raiders

Houston Texans

9-5

22

Win vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)

9-4-1

23

Loss to Broncos

Buffalo Bills

10-4

24

Win vs. Patriots

Chicago Bears

10-4

25

Win vs. Browns

Los Angeles Chargers

10-4

26

Win vs. Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

10-4

27

Win vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

10-4

28

Win vs. Jets

New England Patriots

11-3

29

Loss to Bills

Seattle Seahawks

11-3

30

Win vs. Colts

Los Angeles Rams

11-3

31

Win vs. Lions

Denver Broncos

12-2

32

Win vs. Packers

Outside of the top-10, the Chiefs dropped to the No. 11 pick following their loss to the Chargers. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for the remainder of the season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kansas City end up with an even higher pick in the draft.

The Panthers also suffered a crushing defeat to the Saints. After the Buccaneers’ loss to the Falcons on Thursday, Carolina had the inside track to the NFC South lead but blew their game against New Orleans again. The Panthers will still face the Buccaneers twice over the final three games, but if they are unable to win the division, they’ll be picking in the top-20 again.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

