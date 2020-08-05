Utah checks in at No. 25 in FOX Sports preseason poll

The power of Utah football is still strong in some circles.

Despite losing nine starters on one of the nation's best defenses last season and having to replace its starting quarterback and running back, the Utes still find themselves ranked among the nation's elite — at least according to FOX Sports.

Released on Tuesday afternoon, Utah found itself checking in at No. 25 in Fox Sports' preseason college football poll.

It's a surprise ranking considering the Utes lost so many players from last year's squad, including nine defensive starters, six of whom were drafted, and record-setting offensive players in quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss.

However, Utah does have pieces in place that can make the team successful.

The Utes return defensive end Mike Tafua, who after a breakout sophomore season is poised to be their next great defensive lineman. He's be joined by Devin Lloyd and Stanford transfer Sione Lund as the anchors in Utah's linebacking corps.

The offense is expected to get a big boost from the return of Britain Covey, while Brant Kuithe is poised to become one of the best tight ends in the nation. If Cam Rising or grad transfer Jake Bentley can stabilize the quarterback position, the Utes could be in great shape on offense considering the wide receivers and the offensive line are the units with the most returners and depth.

One player isn't expected to take over for Moss as it should be a committee approach led by Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore and TJ Green for the lead in carries. With the uncertainty that comes with the running back position, this might be the year that Utah is best suited to throw the ball even more — especially with a young defense that will experience growing pains and cause the team to outgun opponents to win.

This will be fascinating to watch to see if offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig puts faith into whoever is throwing the ball — especially to Kuithe — and dictates from his usual demeanor to go with an offense that is close to a 50-50 run-pass play call.

