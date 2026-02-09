Utah football joins recruiting mix for top 50 edge rusher in 2027 class

The Utah football program continued to lay groundwork with its top targets in the 2027 class over the weekend.

Brody Pfannenstiel, a versatile multi-sport athlete at Hoisington High School (Kansas), was recently added to the list of 2027 prospects to receive an offer from the Utes.

Pfannenstiel, who shared the update in his recruitment process via social media, has garnered interest from several power conference programs as one of the top high school juniors from the state of Kansas. In addition to offers from a few Big Ten and Big 12 schools — Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State and Michigan State, among others — premier outfits in the SEC and ACC, including Oklahoma and Miami, paid Pfannenstiel visits during the January contact period.

Utah was among the schools to recently join the recruiting mix for Pfannenstiel, the No. 49 edge rusher in the 2027 class according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 rising senior who also plays basketball and competes in track and field has also been tabbed as the No. 3 football recruit from the state of Kansas.

Pfannenstiel's built his recruiting profile mainly off what he can do as a pass rusher, though he did more than just come off the edge for Hoisington this past season. He also logged snaps at tight end, wide receiver and H-back on offense, showcasing his versatility and superior athleticism on both sides of the ball. His efforts helped him earn Central Kansas League first-team all-league honors at the end of his junior season.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains as Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 115 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

The Utes had a commit from three-star quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, the younger brother of former Utah linebacker, Christian Thatcher, though he backed off his pledge in January amid the staff changes going on with the program. The Arbor View High School (Nevada) product announced his decision after Christian opted to enter the transfer portal following his freshman season at Utah. Christian arrived to Salt Lake City as a three-star and the No. 46 linebacker recruit in the 2025 class.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS